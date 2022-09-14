new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News has learned that House Republicans have decided to delay the official release of their agenda for this fall’s election, so it doesn’t conflict with Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

House Republicans have scheduled their “Commitment to America” ​​event for September 19 in western Pennsylvania.

But the Queen’s funeral consumes almost every cubic centimeter of news oxygen that day.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 surrounded by family. She is the longest reigning monarch in British history and the second longest reigning monarch in world history.

King Charles III receives Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Buckingham Palace in London

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to pay their respects to the queen ahead of her official funeral on Monday. Her coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after leaving St Giles Cathedral in Scotland.

House Republicans will now make their official agenda on September 23, Fox News was told.

