New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

with King Charles III Having ascended to the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, her upcoming funeral could be the last time Prince Andrew will be seen with the rest of the royal family, an expert has said.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following a scandal involving the late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Probably the biggest drama happened with Prince Andrew,” Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs official and royal expert, told Fox News Digital. “If any queen is under pressure, it’s him; he’s a real, real crisis.”

Although at first it appeared that he was not going to Balmoral with the rest of the royal family on the news of the Emperor’s death, that turned out to be untrue.

Queen Elizabeth II commemorates King Charles III’s accession to the British throne

“We know him [Andrew] There it is. He’s in the car with William,” Spence explained. “He’s the second son, so he’s moving around. Charles and William There are different views on how to handle him than the queen. The Queen says he will be more visible during the Jubilee, but Charles and William will not be. The only way is to use the Covid excuse.”

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign ends; King Charles III ascended the throne

Prince Andrew during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, marking 70 years on the throne Especially absent.

The Duke of YorkA Knight of the Order of the Garter, he did not appear in the public procession or any of the public aspects of the ceremony, although he was listed on the official programme.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Even if it was his mother, I don’t think Andrew will be front and center at the funeral and the upcoming events,” Spence added. “His master now is King Charles, and his mother doesn’t like Andrew. He’s at funerals and other official things, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the last we see of Andrew with the family. King Charles doesn’t want him around.”

the queen It wasn’t just a member of the royal family who was close to Andrew. Additionally, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, maintain a strong bond as a family. Fergie, as she was fondly called, was very close to the Queen and expressed her heartbreak over her death.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In March, Andrew reached a multimillion-pound settlement with a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her. He was stripped of his honorary military titles following the accusations and scandal.