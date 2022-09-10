New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In the days before her death, Queen Elizabeth II She is living life to the fullest and enjoying her days.

The Right Rev. Dr. Ian Greenshields, visiting Queen’s Balmoral Castle Last weekend, despite her deteriorating health, Elizabeth revealed that she was “alive and spirited”.

“It was a wonderful visit,” the cleric told the Times.

“Her memory is amazing, and she’s a lot of fun. It was such a shock to me when I heard that she was seriously ill because she was in great form over the weekend.”

A Scottish clergyman who is the current Moderator of the General Assembly Church of ScotlandDuring her stay in Scotland the Queen was invited to preach at Braemar and Crathy Parish Church, where she worshipped.

He also enjoyed lunch and dinner with the King last Saturday night Prince CharlesNow the king.

“She was the life and soul of things,” Greenshields continued. “She was talking to me very personally about the time she spent there as a child. She was telling me about her horses from the past, the names of them 40 years ago, the names of people and places.

“She was very special. For someone her age, she had a great memory and a real laugh and enjoyed being with her family and the whole occasion. She was great company.”

He also disclosed that Rani’s health is not good To attend the lecture, King Charles did.