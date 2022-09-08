New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

of Queen Elizabeth Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and recommended that she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen is comfortable” at Balmoral Castle, the palace added. The 96-year-old Queen celebrated her platinum jubilee earlier this year.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William are said to be heading to Balmoral Castle to be by her side.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news coming out of Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts – and people’s thoughts Across our United Kingdom — with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time.”

Queen Elizabeth canceled the meeting after doctors advised her to rest

Then comes the announcement Queen Elizabeth II decided To postpone a meeting with senior government officials on Wednesday after experiencing a full day of activities the previous day.

On Tuesday, the Queen spent the day at her summer residence in Scotland appointing Truss. The 96-year-old Queen oversaw a full day’s worth of activities, including a symbolic transfer of power to the Truss.

After the big day, Rani’s doctor advises her to rest and Rani listens.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has accepted medical advice to rest this afternoon,” the palace said in a statement on Wednesday. “This means that the Privy Council meeting scheduled for this evening will be rescheduled.”

Rani has been experiencing episodes of mobility problems and has been walking with a cane since October 2021. In November 2021, the monarch decided not to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony as she was suffering from a sprained back.

Liz Truss becomes UK Prime Minister

In early 2022, the Palace announced Rani contracted Covid-19, “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, but said she intends to resume light duties at Windsor in the coming week.”

While Rani was able to attend three programs Her platinum jubilee celebrations, She was notably absent from many functions of the ceremony.

The Queen is taking a step back from many of her royal duties and instead delegating more responsibilities to her son and future King Prince Charles. Her grandson, Prince William, has also taken on more responsibility and is seen as a senior royal.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Queen officially became England’s longest-reigning British monarch in 2015, surpassing her great-grandmother Queen Victoria’s reign, and continues to hold that record to this day. She has now been on the throne for 70 years and holds the record for the second longest reigning monarch in the world, second only to King Louis XIV of France who reigned for 72 years.

She ascended the throne at the age of 25 when her father, King George VI, died in 1952.