Queen Elizabeth II Buckingham Palace announced on September 8 that her doctors were “concerned” about her health.

At this time “the Queen was in comfort” at Balmoral Castle.

Her Majesty canceled a meeting with senior government officials on Wednesday after holding a series of events at her summer residence in Scotland on Tuesday.

Prince Charles, heir to the throne, his wife Camilla and sister Princess Anne, are with the Queen at Balmoral Castle. Charles’ eldest son Prince William is also en route to Balmoral, as are his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Line of Succession to the British Throne:

Succession to the British throne is “regulated not only by heredity but also by Act of Parliament”. Royal Family Website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, recently changed the line of succession with the birth of their child. Harry and Meghan’s son Archie is seventh in line to the throne – behind his father – while Lilibet Diana is now eighth.

Here’s who is currently in line for the throne after 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II.

1. The Prince of Wales

Charles, Prince of Wales, is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II. He is 73 years old and the heir apparent to the throne.

2. The Duke of Cambridge

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is Charles’ eldest son. The 40-year-old is second in line to the throne. He married Kate Middleton in 2011.

3. Prince George of Cambridge

At just 9 years old, Prince George of Cambridge is third in line to the British throne. He is Prince William’s eldest child.

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is the second child of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. She is 7 years old.

5. Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge

Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, a boy, On April 23, 2018. He was fifth in line to the throne for four years.

He is Named William’s grandfather, Prince Charles, and the Duke’s mentor — Louis Mountbatten — were killed by a bomb in 1979.

6. Prince Henry of Wales

Prince Henry of Wales – also known as Harry – is sixth in line to the throne. He is the youngest son of Charles, Prince of Wales.

7. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed their first childA boy, on May 6. They named him Archie, and he was seventh in line to the throne—behind his father.

He is the eighth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and a younger cousin of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

8. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, is eighth in line to the throne, behind her older brother.

9. Duke of York

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II. The 62-year-old is ninth in line to the British throne.

10. Beatrice, Princess of York

Princess Beatrice of York is Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter. She is 34 years old.