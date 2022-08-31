New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth will be breaking royal tradition And Britain’s new prime minister was installed at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, not at London’s Buckingham Palace.

According to a palace source, the decision was taken due to mobility issues of the reigning monarch. The 96-year-old usually spends her summers at Balmoral.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that Elizabeth will meet outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor on September 6. Elizabeth Britain will be joined by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak as the new leader.

As head of state, Britain’s monarch appoints a new prime minister at Buckingham Palace. Every British leader since the reign of Queen Victoria has been appointed there except on one occasion.

Prince William, Kate Middleton relocate from London to give their children a ‘normal’ upbringing, sources say

In July, the Queen’s duties were curtailed due to health issues.

The monarchy’s annual report revealed that the Queen’s role as head of state was changed from 13 bullet points to a less specific description, The Sunday Telegraph reported. Additionally, those duties that the queen “must fulfill” were removed from the list.

The Sovereign Grant Report, published after the Platinum Jubilee, places greater emphasis on supporting the Royal Family in carrying out official royal duties. The Queen will hand over more responsibilities to her successor, Prince Charles. The report, signed by Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said the Queen’s role still consisted of two key elements: head of state and head of state.

While Buckingham Palace would not comment on the report, a palace source told the outlet that it was not a “dramatic” change, but a “minor update”.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The quiet move was the first such change in more than a decade, according to People magazine.

After the platinum jubilee in June, it was noted Elizabeth was 70 years on the throneShe issued a statement emphasizing that she will continue to serve with the support of her family.

“Although I may not attend each event in person, my heart goes out to all of you; and I am committed to serving you to the best of my ability with the support of my family,” Elizabeth said.

During the platinum jubilee, Elizabeth did only a few shows. Palace officials said she felt some “discomfort” during the incidents. But despite her health problems, the Queen has attended a series of events at Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland. A smiling Elizabeth, wielding a cane, delighted royal watchers.

UK man held at Windsor Castle charged with crossbow intended to ‘injur or alarm’ Queen

Elizabeth vowed to serve Britain and the Commonwealth for the rest of her life. The Queen shows every intention of fulfilling that promise. However, her problems getting around forced her to be more selective in her public engagements. That opened the door for Charles to be ready to step in when needed.

“Prince Charles the The longest-serving successor We ever have,” said Robert Hardman, author of “Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II.” “He was there. He was ready to do anything if Rani could not be there. But, you know, she swore to reign for the rest of her life. And that’s how she sees it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.