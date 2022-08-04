New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth was seemingly snubbed Her grandson, Prince HarryIn a message to a religious gathering.

On Wednesday, the reigning British monarch sent a message to the 15th Lambeth Conference, a gathering of Anglican bishops at London’s Lambeth Palace, where they pray and reflect on world affairs. This year’s theme, “God’s Church for God’s World – Walking Together, Listening and Witnessing”, aims to explore how they can respond to the “needs of the 21st century world”.

In her message, the 96-year-old noted that climate change “threatens the lives and livelihoods of many individuals and communities, least of all the poor and those least able and able to adapt”.

“I am interested to learn that the focus of your program today at Lambeth Palace is reflection and dialogue on the theme of the environment, which was close to my late husband’s heart and was hosted by The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge,” said the Queen, Prince Philip, as well as Prince said Charles and Prince William.

“Throughout my life, the message and teachings of Christ have been my guide and I have found hope in them,” she shared. “It is my heartfelt prayer that you will be sustained by your faith in times of trial and encouraged by hope in times of despair.”

“I wish you all my best wishes for the success of the conference and may God bless you in your ministry and service in His world” Elizabeth finished her message Without mentioning Hari.

On July 18, Harry addressed the United Nations in New York City to mark Nelson Mandela Day. In his speech to the General Assembly, the 37-year-old said the world was at a “crucial moment” as it faced crises including the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine. He explained how climate change is wreaking havoc on our planet and urged world leaders to act now and “save humanity”.

“We have an obligation to give as much — if not more — than we take,” he said. “Let’s find what we have in common, empower all people to reclaim our democracies, and use Mandela’s memory to illuminate the way forward.”

This isn’t the first time Elizabeth has highlighted her family’s passion for the environment without mentioning Harry. In November 2021, the Queen recorded a message for the COP26 summit in Scotland, saying, “I am so proud to live through work, the prominent role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet. Our eldest son Charles and His eldest son was William.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Elizabeth added.

During her annual Christmas speech in December, Elizabeth said she was “proud beyond words” that Philip’s environmental advocacy had been “embraced and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – Camilla and Catherine have been incredibly supportive”.

As the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, the Queen may have left out Harry in her announcements. The couple, no longer members of the royal family, now live in California with their two children.

In April this year.. Harry told Hoda Kotb He paid a private visit to his grandmother at Windsor Castle during the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

“It’s great to be with her,” he told the “Today” host. “It’s great to see her. She’s in great form. She always has a great sense of humor with me, and I make sure she’s, you know, protected and has the right people around her.”

“We have a really special relationship,” Harry said. “We talk about things she can’t talk about with anyone else.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last saw the Queen in person in June for the Platinum Jubilee, which marks the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. During their visit, the Queen met her great-grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, who were named after her.

Over the years, Harry has spoken out about climate change, as has his family. In January, Charles praised The work of his two sons In an article for Newsweek’s climate change issue.

“As a father, I am proud that my sons recognize this threat,” the 73-year-old wrote. “Recently, my eldest son, William, launched the prestigious EarthShot Prize to promote change and help identify and invest in technologies that can make a difference in the repair of our planet over the next ten years.”

“And my youngest son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, particularly in relation to Africa, and has committed his philanthropy to being net zero,” Charles wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.