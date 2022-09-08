Queen Elizabeth Met Every US President After Truman – Except One: See Her Meetings with US Leaders

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, a major world figure through wars, significant social change, global health crises and more. Former President Lyndon B. Every president of the United States up to former President Harry Truman – except Johnson – met her. She also met former President Herbert Hoover, although it had been decades since he left office.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a statement Thursday, saying the queen “was more than a monarch. She defined an era.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unparalleled dignity and stability who deepened the foundational bond between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” the Bidens said in a statement, adding that he first met Queen Elizabeth in 1982, when he traveled to the United Kingdom as part of a Senate delegation.

“We were honored to host her during our first foreign trip as President and First Lady in June 2021, where she charmed us with her wit, inspired us with her kindness, and generously shared her wisdom with us,” the Bidens said. added

Here’s a look at Queen Elizabeth’s meetings and time spent with American presidents over the decades.

The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, got along Truman During his first visit to Washington in 1951. She would become queen the following year.

The Queen greeted the former President Dwight Eisenhower and former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower at the British Embassy in Washington DC in 1957.

In 1961, former Pres John F. Kennedy And former First Lady Jackie Kennedy visited Buckingham Palace and dined with the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth did not meet former President Lyndon Johnson in person while he was in office, according to Johnson’s Presidential Library. However, the Queen and Prince Philip visited Johnson’s Presidential Library and Museum in 1991.

Former President Richard Nixon First met the Queen in 1957, when he was serving as Vice President. Nixon also visited the United Kingdom as president and was hosted by the Queen.

Former President Gerald Ford And the Queen danced during a state dinner in her and Prince Philip’s honor at the White House in 1976.

Former President Jimmy Carter Had a dinner at Buckingham Palace for NATO leaders in 1977.

Former President Ronald Reagan And the queen fell in love with horse riding. When Reagan visited Windsor Castle in 1982, they rode together on a tour of the castle grounds.

Former President George HW Bush And former First Lady Barbara Bush met with the Queen in 1989, before the Queen visited Washington in 1991.

Former President Bill Clinton His statement Thursday said he and former first lady Hillary Clinton “will always be grateful for the kindness you have shown us over the years, especially during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for what you have done to deepen the special relationship.” ”

Former President George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “honored to know Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intelligence, charm and intelligence.”

“Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her corgis – is one of our fondest memories of the presidency,” he said.

Former President Barack Obama and the Queen met at a reception for leaders attending the Group of 20 summit in London in April 2009. The latter would invite Queen Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for a state visit in 2011.

“As we began to navigate life as president and first lady, she welcomed us onto the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” Obama said in a statement Thursday. “Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought considerable humor and charm to her moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Former President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth met at Windsor Castle in the UK in July 2018 Trump said in a statement Thursday that “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign has left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.”

As Biden noted in his Wednesday statement, he met Queen Elizabeth as president in June 2021 during his first foreign trip in office.

“She helped Americans celebrate the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence,” Biden said after Queen Elizabeth’s death. “And she stood in solidarity with the United States in our darkest days since 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that ‘suffering is the price we pay for love’.”

