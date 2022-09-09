New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

King Charles III and CamillaThe Queen Consort left Balmoral Castle on Friday as they headed to London.

This is the first time that both of them will be seen after that Death of Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday in Scotland, joined by members of the royal family from Windsor.

“The King and Queen Consort will be at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said when Her Majesty’s death was announced.

The two were seen driving from Balmoral Castle to Aberdeen Airport in an Audi.

Prince Harry has also been spotted leaving Scotland. He left Aberdeen Airport to prepare for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. The longest-reigning monarch’s funeral is expected to be held within 10 days of her death.

Queen Elizabeth II commemorates King Charles III’s accession to the British throne

Prince Harry rushed to join Prince William and other royals at Balmoral Castle on Thursday as doctors became “concerned” about Queen Elizabeth’s health. However, he did not come to Her Majesty’s side before informing the public of her death.

The royal family announced mourning and mourning Arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II On Friday. According to King Charles III, a seven-day period of royal mourning will be observed after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

“Members of the Royal Family, staff of the Royal Household and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties will observe the Royal Mourning together with troops committed to ceremonial duties,” a statement from the Royal Family said.

Flags at the royal residences were flown at half-mast yesterday and will remain so until the final day of royal mourning.

They gave guidance on where to pay tributes by laying flowers.

Before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her husband, Prince Philip, spent more than seven decades supporting the Queen.

Britain’s longest-serving Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 aged 99. Elizabeth and Philip have been married for over 70 years and have four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

At the time of her death, Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest married British monarch. She reigned longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure during her decades of reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022, celebrating the platinum jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

Elizabeth survived Four children and eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

After her death, her son Charles automatically ascended the British throne – becoming King Charles III.