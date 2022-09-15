New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

During her decades as empress, the queen She is known for her unique sense of humor and quick wit, along with her class and total dedication to the crown.

There were many times when Queen Elizabeth cracked a joke. Be it during a speech or a skit, she kept everyone on their toes with her humor.

Here are some of Rani’s funniest moments over the years.

A James Bond skit

During the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, the Queen participated in a skit with actor Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The skit started innocently enough James Bond accompanies the Queen from Buckingham Palace and flew to the Olympics in her own private helicopter. However, things took a surprising turn after Rani boarded the helicopter.

At that point, an actress dressed as the Queen is shown jumping from a helicopter and floating down to the ground with a Union Jack parachute.

What made the whole skit even better was that Rani kept her family members in the dark about her plans to participate. Of course, it was a condition of her participation to keep her role a secret, so her family’s expressions of shock were all the more special.

The Paddington skit

Recently acted opposite Rani Paddington BearA pre-recorded segment for the BBC special event was voiced by Ben Whishaw.

The two are joined by Simon Farnaby who plays Barry the security guard. The trio enjoy a meal of marmalade sandwiches at Buckingham Palace.

The clip ends with Paddington wishing the Queen a “Happy Jubilee” and saying, “Thank you, madam, for everything.” Immediately after the announcement of the Queen’s death, Paddington’s Twitter account tweeted those exact words, thanking the Queen for everything she had done for her country.

George W. Bush speech

During her visit to America in 2007, the Queen made fun of the then President George W. Bush. Upon her arrival, the president greeted the queen on the front lawn of the White House and accidentally noted that she was 200 years old, and that she had helped celebrate the nation’s anniversary of independence in 1776, not 1976.

Following his mistake, the president said, the queen “gave (him) the look that only a mother can give a child”.

The Queen let it slip in a moment, reminding the President of the mistake she made during her visit at a dinner she hosted. British Ambassador. The Queen began her speech at the dinner by saying, “When I was here in 1776…’ I wondered if I should begin this toast.”

The president took the joke seriously, telling the Queen at his toast that he “couldn’t top that.”

Invictus Games Promo

In 2016, in an effort to promote the annual Invictus Games, the Queen appeared in a promotional video alongside grandson Prince Harry. In the video, Prince Harry And while the Queen is talking about the upcoming games, Harry’s phone buzzes when he receives a tweet from First Lady Michelle Obama.

After receiving the tweet, the Queen and Harry watched the video together. In the video, Michelle reminds Harry of when he “told (them) to bring it at the Invictus Games,” to which the president added, “Be careful what you wish for.” In this background, an officer said ‘boom’ and ended the video.

Then the queen looked at Harry playfully and said, “Oh, really. Please!” Harry turned to the camera and added, “Boom,” the British weren’t afraid of the Americans.

Ronald Reagan is a weather joke

Rani managed to make serious functions a bit entertaining with her intelligence. An example is the 1983 state banquet in San Francisco When Ronald Reagan was president.

As California is known for its rainfall, the Queen was surprised to experience nothing but rain during her visit to the West Coast.

In her toast at the event, the Queen acknowledged the fact that the Puritans brought many English customs to the New World when they first arrived. She stated that she was completely confused and confused as to why they would even bring England’s terrible weather with them.

Reagan found the joke Very funny.

Royal photobomb

Even Rani couldn’t resist a good photobomb.

During the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, the Queen was in the audience at a girls’ hockey match between Australia and Malaysia. After Australia defeated the Malaysian team4-0, Rani entered the celebrations in a unique way.

After seeing Australian defender Jayde Taylor taking a celebratory selfie with her teammate, Rani decided to have some fun as she posed for a photo and smiled in the background.

Jokes with Prime Minister Trudeau

In 2015, the Queen hosted a gala dinner for leaders attending the Commonwealth Summit in Malta. At the gala, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau A speech was given in recognition of the Queen and her services.

He praised her for her more than six decades of service, calling her reign “long and tireless,” noting that during her time as monarch, she was more likely to see Canada than the average Canadian.

During her toast, the Queen responded to the Prime Minister’s statement by commenting, “Mr. Prime Minister of Canada, thank you for making me feel so great.”

Her comment made everyone in the room laugh.