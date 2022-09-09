closer
Video

Queen Elizabeth was honored with a 96-gun salute

Places across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth honored Queen Elizabeth II’s life with a 96-gun salute.

Before her death on September 8, Queen Elizabeth II There are many royal duties and responsibilities. However, the British monarch still made time for personal hobbies.

Her Majesty reportedly enjoyed horse riding and walking – as well as spending time with pets, collecting stamps and other leisure activities.

Here’s a look at some of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite pastimes over the years.

Riding horses

Queen Elizabeth is famous for her A lifelong love of horses. She got her first pony when she was just 4 years old.

According to the Royal Family website, her grandfather King George V gave her a Shetland pony named Peggy.

Queen Elizabeth II, with her stud groom Terry Pendry, seen riding horses on the grounds of Windsor Castle on June 2, 2006 in Windsor, England.

(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She has grown into a knowledgeable rider, owner and breeder, the website says.

She was well into her 90s and rode horses regularly attended horse races, Including the Derby at Epsom and Royal Ascot, says the Royal Family website.

According to the website, her horses also won most of the races.

As a breeder, Queen Elizabeth particularly encouraged Highland ponies, Fell ponies and Cleveland Bays, according to the Royal Family website.

Queen Elizabeth for years

The queen’s pet dogs

Queen Elizabeth is also well known for her dog love, Especially corgis.

Her love of corgis began when she was given a corgi named Susan to the royal family on her 18th birthday, according to the Royal Family website.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles brightly during a picture taking session in the salon at Sandringham House. Her pet dog was looking at her.

(Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images)

the queen Owns more than 30 corgis and dorgis — corgis crossed with dachshunds — during her lifetime, according to the website.

Collection of stamps

Queen Elizabeth joins her predecessors – including her father, King George VI – Stamp collection.

Princess Elizabeth looks at her stamp collection in the State Apartments at Buckingham Palace in July 1946.

(Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

According to the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum, the Royal Philatelic Collection, or collection of stamps, began in the late 1800s.

The Queen’s private stamp collection is estimated to be worth more than 100 million pounds, The Telegraph reported in 2001.

Scottish Country Dance

Every year, when Queen Elizabeth stays Balmoral Castle, According to the Royal Family website, she hosted annual dances known as Gillies Balls.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip dance at the State Ball at the Palace in Valletta, November 16, 1967, during a Commonwealth visit to Malta.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The website claims that both Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed Scottish country dancing.

Walking outdoors

The Queen in brogue shoes and raincoat walking in Windsor Great Park on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

(Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Aside from her other go-to activities, Queen Elizabeth enjoys spending time outdoors. According to the Royal Family website, she especially loved walking in the countryside.

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.