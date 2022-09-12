New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II’s casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse specially prepared for the occasion.

The vehicle was donated by William Purve Funeral Directors Service, whose website crashed after its name appeared in the vehicle’s window.

However, the car was not originally painted black, as William Purve’s fleet was famously silver.

“I can confirm that the hearing vehicle is one of our fleet of silver E-Class Mercedes-Benz wrapped in black in accordance with royal protocol,” a spokesperson for the Edinburgh-based company told Fox News Digital.

“The hearse and our team were part of a meticulously planned and heavily rehearsed operation overseen by palace officials.”

The car is based on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and is manufactured by Benz International of Germany. According to the drive.

The company has been in business since 1936 and originally built horse-drawn ambulances and hearses, but in the 1950s began shifting to luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The model used for the Queen’s procession has an extended wheelbase, allowing two rows of passenger seating to be maintained. Binz also uses the same body panel supplier as Mercedes-Benz to maintain its look and quality.

The Queen’s coffin will be moved from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday evening, where it will be transferred to the State Heirs who will transport it to Buckingham Palace.

The exact vehicle used has not yet been revealed, but the Queen Mother’s coffin was transported in 2002 in a Jaguar Hair built by Britain’s Wilcox Limousine.

Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, will carry the coffin during his services in 2021 in a custom Land Rover Defender design.

