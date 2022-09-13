New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II’s casket was flown to London on Tuesday evening by a Royal Air Force jet and state herze befitting a British monarch.

The car was converted into a Jaguar XF sedan by Wilcox Limousines.

The specialty car builder was also responsible for the Jaguar XJ-based hearse used at the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002.

The black vehicle has a distinctively long roofline and slender pillars that feature large glass windows and a skylight over the trunk compartment, which shines brightly.

In the days following her death in Scotland, the Queen’s coffin was carried in a Mercedes-Benz limousine provided by local funeral director William Purvey.

The company told Fox News Digital that the vehicle was originally silver, but was wrapped in black wrap to comply with royal protocols.

Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip’s casket was transported in a slightly less traditional vehicle during his funeral services last year.

It’s a Land Rover Defender Custom, built with a platform for the casket in a horse-drawn carriage-type hearing manner that Phillip helped design.

