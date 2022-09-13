closer
Queen Elizabeth II’s casket returns to London

‘The Story’ host Martha MacCallum covers the return of Queen Elizabeth’s casket to London, where she will lie in state before her funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II’s casket was flown to London on Tuesday evening by a Royal Air Force jet and state herze befitting a British monarch.

The car was converted into a Jaguar XF sedan by Wilcox Limousines.

The specialty car builder was also responsible for the Jaguar XJ-based hearse used at the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002.

The black vehicle has a distinctively long roofline and slender pillars that feature large glass windows and a skylight over the trunk compartment, which shines brightly.

From mechanic to motoring monarch: Queen Elizabeth II spent her life behind the steering wheel

Queen Elizabeth II's state hearse vehicle is based on the Jaguar XF.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

In the days following her death in Scotland, the Queen’s coffin was carried in a Mercedes-Benz limousine provided by local funeral director William Purvey.

The vehicle was built by Wilcox Limousines.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The company told Fox News Digital that the vehicle was originally silver, but was wrapped in black wrap to comply with royal protocols.

Wilcox also built a Jaguar XJ-based hearse in 2002 that carried the Queen Mother's casket.

(via Rune Hellestad/Corbis Getty Images)

Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip’s casket was transported in a slightly less traditional vehicle during his funeral services last year.

Electric Nissan Hears are the way to go

Prince Philip helped design his own Land Rover hearse.

(Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s a Land Rover Defender Custom, built with a platform for the casket in a horse-drawn carriage-type hearing manner that Phillip helped design.

he once asked Elizabeth “Stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor” before his death.

