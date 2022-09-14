New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, consider raising a glass in her honor.

Her favorite drink, allegedly a gin and dubonnet (wine aperitif), can be enjoyed by making “The Jubilee Cocktail” made from Highclere Castle gin.

Queen Elizabeth II dies: World leaders pay tribute to British monarch

The company was co-founded by Lord Carnarvon, owner of Highclere Castle and godson to Her Majesty the Queen. The London dry gin brand launched the Queen’s Jubilee Cocktail earlier this year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Gin and Dubonnet were favorites of Her Majesty The Queen. We named our cocktail this year in honor of her Platinum Jubilee celebration. And now with the Queen’s recent death, as the world mourns, we salute her. The spirit and light she shone around the world,” said Highclere Castle Spirits Co-Founder and CEO Adam Van Gootkin told Fox News Digital.

Queen Elizabeth II: 10 Facts and Amazing Moments in the Life of the British Monarch

“Highclere Castle Gin shines exceptionally well in this cocktail due to its citrus forward nature. As a bit of a twist, we like to top the cocktail with a splash of champagne – I think of it as the crowning glory of the cocktail,” he continued. Dubonnet is sometimes hard to find, so their mixologist sometimes uses Lillet Rose in this cocktail.

Separately, Lord Carnarvon spoke about his memories of Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a boy I have happy memories of Her Majesty coming to stay with my father at Highclere and visiting the mares and foals at her stud and estate at Kingsclere. I feel very fortunate to have known this special lady well since my youth,” Lord Carnarvon said in a media statement. Said.

Queen Elizabeth II: Fans plan corgi parade at Buckingham Palace in tribute

“And her passing defines the end of an era that has undergone many changes. Despite all the changes in attitudes and technology, the Queen has never wavered in her destiny and Christian faith. I bow to her life, but we must wait for you too, long live the king!”

Jubilee Cocktail

Services 1

Required:

1.5 oz Highclere Castle Gin

1.5 oz Dubonnet

the snow

Topped with champagne

Garnish with an orange twist

Click here to get the Fox News app

Directions:

In a mixing glass half filled with ice, combine Highclere Castle gin and Dubonnet. Stir until well chilled (30 seconds). Strain into a coupe glass and top with champagne. Squeeze an orange twist over the surface of the drink and place in a glass.

This original recipe is owned by highclerecastlegin.com and shared with Fox News Digital.