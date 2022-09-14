New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There are many people in Queen Elizabeth II’s family tree, and as family members have children, the family tree grows quickly. After Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on September 8, 2022, her eldest son Charles became King and his wife, Camilla became Queen Consort. Next in line of succession is King Charles III’s eldest son, Prince William. Although members of the royal family are part of the immediate line of succession, there are many other people in Queen Elizabeth II’s family tree.

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret

Eldest daughter of Queen Elizabeth II King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. They have another daughter, Princess Margaret. Princess Margaret died in February 2002 and the Queen Mother died in March of the same year.

Queen Elizabeth II became Queen after the death of her father, King George VI, when she was 25 years old. Queen Elizabeth II married Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on November 20, 1947. Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021 and Queen Elizabeth II has died On September 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, making her the longest-reigning British monarch to date.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have four children: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke of York and Edward, Earl of Wessex.

King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke of York and Edward, Earl of Wessex

King Charles III was first titled Prince Charles of Edinburgh, then Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Prince of Wales, and now holds his Current title, King Charles III. King Charles III was married twice. He was first married to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who tragically died in a car accident in 1997. He then married Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. Because King Charles III is the eldest son of the previous monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. , he was next in line of succession after her death.

Anne, Princess Royal has also been married twice, first to Captain Mark Phillips in 1973 and then to Vice-Admiral Timothy Lawrence in 1992.

Andrew, Duke of York was married to Sarah, Duchess of York, but the two divorced in 1996. Prince Andrew took a step back from his royal duties in 2019 due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Edward, Earl of Wessex, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, married Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prince William and Prince Harry

Moving down the next line of the family tree, we have Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren. There were two children when King Charles III Married to Princess Diana: William, Prince of Wales and Harry, Duke of Sussex. Prince William is married to Catherine, Princess of Wales, who married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey, and Prince Harry is married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, whose wedding took place in May 2018. As Prince William is the eldest son of the reigning monarch, Charles III, he is next in line of succession.

Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips have two children, Peter Phillips, who was previously married to Autumn Phillips, and Zara Tyndall, who married Mike Tyndall. Princess Anne chose not to give her children royal titles. She is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew was previously married to Sarah, Duchess of York and they have two children: Married Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli to Mozzi and Princess Eugenie who married Jack Brooksbank.

Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Sarvern

Finally on this level of the family tree we have the children of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who married Sophie, Countess of Wessex. These two have been out of the limelight for years. Their two children were Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton Three children, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. Prince George, Prince William’s eldest son, succeeds his father in the line of succession. All three children have attended public events, although their parents have often spoken about how they are trying to give their three royal children as normal lives as possible. All three children attend Lambrock School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire.

Archie and Lilibet

There’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Two children, Archie and Lilibet. Both Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and settled in Santa Barbara, California. The two did a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, where they shared details about the royal family. Their oldest, Archie, was born in London, England, while Lilibet was born in California.

Savannah and Isla

Peter and Autumn Phillips share two children, Savannah and Isla. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and Lucas Philip

Zara and Mike Tyndall have three children Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and Lucas Philip.

Sienna Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have one child, Sienna Elizabeth, who was born in 2021.

August Philip

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have one child, August Philippe, who was born in February 2021.

Although this is Queen Elizabeth II’s family tree, in age order, the line of succession looks very different. The following Line of succession to the British throne.

1. William, Prince of Wales

2. Prince George of Wales

3. Charlotte, Princess of Wales

4. Prince Louis of Wales

5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

6. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

7. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

9. Beatrice, Princess of York