Queen Elizabeth II died under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, the estate house she owned in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family announced in a tweet on Thursday, September 8.

The royal family’s announcement came hours after Buckingham Palace released a statement about the Queen’s health early Thursday morning.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” the statement said.

“The Queen is comfortable and at Balmoral,” the palace continued.

Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old when she died.

At the time of this publication her birthday is on April 21, just seven months and one week away.

Her second birthday, which marks her coronation anniversary, will be celebrated in June.

In the past year, Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to the doctor have been publicized.

According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch canceled her visit to Northern Ireland in October 2021 after doctors advised her to “rest for a few days”.

The palace reported at the time that she had spent the night at King Edward VII Hospital, a private medical facility in central London.

Four months after her hospitalization, Buckingham Palace revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late February and had mild, cold-like symptoms.

Reports at the time stated that the Queen could perform “light” duties at Windsor Castle, one of her royal residences in Berkshire, England.

According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, despite her being fully vaccinated and raised.

In April, the Queen said that COVID-19 was “exhausting and exhausting” as she spoke to patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital during a video call with the UK’s National Health Service – one of her many patrons. A recording was released to the public by The Royal Family.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on April 9, 2021, aged 99.

According to The Royal Family’s website, the current line of succession dictates that Prince Charles, son of Queen Elizabeth II, will be the next to rule the UK and its Commonwealth of Nations.

Buckingham Palace had not released specific details about Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death at the time of publication.