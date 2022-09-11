New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II Thursday’s death marked a historic shift in titles and roles within the royal family, with newly appointed King Charles III naming his first son William and wife Catherine the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their revised names also come with adjusted appointments and mark a “new era” for the palace, as Fox News Digital exclusively told Fox News Digital that after more than seven decades of Her Majesty’s reign, the family is entering “uncharted territory.”

“How we got to know William and Kate and Charles and Camilla, Those are the days of the past,” said Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs official. “It’s a new era.”

“William is due to attend the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) in two weeks, but will not do so now,” Spence said. “They are also scheduled to make another visit to the US this year, who knows if that will happen.”

William and Catherine, formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were named Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday.

“Regardless of the timing, they all have different roles now,” Spence said. “Cambridges have changed, what they were working yesterday, they’re not working now, they have something new. [duties.]”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan MarkleThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain, but their children will now receive royal titles such as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet because they are sixth and seventh in line to the throne.

Kate told a crowd of children outside Windsor Castle on Saturday that her youngest son was grieving the loss of his great-grandfather.

“My little Louis, he is very sweet. He said: ‘Don’t worry mummy because she’s with her great-grandfather now,'” the princess told members of the grieving public at the castle, according to a viral TikTok video.

“It shows you how special she was to everyone, to all generations… Thank you for coming to pay your respects,” Kate told the children as she addressed a large crowd of mourners for the Queen.

Prince Philip died in April 2021 aged 91. He and Queen Elizabeth were married for 73 years.

in Friday’s sovereign addressKing Charles III said he was “proud” to bestow the titles on William and Catherine and that they would “continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the middle where vital support is provided”.

“I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue their lives abroad,” he added.