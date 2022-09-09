New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The royal family announced at 1:30 p.m. EDT that Queen Elizabeth II died on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She is 96 years old.

Balmoral Castle, The Queen’s summer residence is in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, about 50 miles west of the city of Aberdeen.

According to Australian website PerthNow, the Queen loved the 50,000-acre Balmoral, calling the home her “paradise in the Highlands”.

Queen Elizabeth II death: Look at the British monarch’s recent health scare

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were invited to stay with the royals at Balmoral in 1998, the outlet reported.

Blair later said Prince Philip was kept at the barbecue grill and the Queen washed the dinner dishes herself.

One of the Queen’s grandchildren, Princess Eugenie, also commented on the Queen’s holiday home, calling it “the most beautiful place in the world”, Perthnow noted.

“I think Granny is very happy there. I think she really loves the Highlands,” reported the young royal.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel: What to know about a dog breed fit for a new king

According to the official Balmoral website, the estate has been in royal hands since February 1848.

Prince Albert acquired the property as a gift for his wife, Queen Victoria.

Four years later, in 1852, the sale of the estate to the royal family was officially completed, according to the website.

Although Queen Victoria reportedly loved the estate, the website says, it quickly became clear that the existing buildings were too small.

Construction of a new and larger castle house began shortly after Prince Albert purchased the property; The work was completed in 1856.

According to Architectural Digest, Balmoral architecture is considered Scottish Baronial combined with Gothic Revival.

Balmoral’s website says the estate has remained in the hands of the British royal family since Prince Albert bought it.

By 2022, the Balmoral Estate will have around 150 buildings.

The family continued to add buildings and land, and by 2022, the Balmoral Estate consisted of nearly 150 buildings.

REV. Franklin Graham reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘A true friend of the Christian faith’

On Tuesday, September 6, two days before her death, Queen Elizabeth II appointed Liz Truss as the new prime minister, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The two met at Balmoral during the Queen’s last public appearance.

An American tourist was traveling through Scotland this summer when she turned around to find the Queen’s car driving by.

“We were in Scotland at the entrance to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, we happened to be looking down Queen’s Drive,” Mary Anne Donaghey, who lives in the Boston area, told Fox News Digital.

“It’s July 2,” she said. “Royal Week is celebrated throughout Scotland [end of] June” to early July, she added.

Donaghey also said, “Scotland is beautiful, and being a fan of all things royal, it was wonderful to have the Queen drive.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We all lost today,” she added of Queen’s Pass.

“Someone of her caliber only comes along once in a generation – she has dedicated her entire life to service. God bless her.”