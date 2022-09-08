New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

United States senators praised Queen Elizabeth II for her influence on world history and deepened US-UK ties and mourned her loss after the monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96.

“I think she is a woman of goodwill and class,” said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said. He was in Congress in 1991 when the Queen addressed a joint session.

“The UK will miss her, we will all miss her,” Shelby said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., meanwhile, recalled the Queen’s connection to his state and his personal interactions with her since she was governor.

“We have a very personal sense of the queen in Virginia because she came to Virginia as a young monarch in 1957 to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the settlement of Jamestown,” Cain told Fox News Digital. “She came back with Prince Philip in 2007 when I was governor, so my wife and I hosted her at the governor’s mansion, traveled to Jamestown with her and Prince Philip.”

Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

Other senators reflected on Elizabeth’s tenure, which spanned seven decades.

“It’s hard to believe that on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, Harry Truman is in the White House,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, said on the Senate floor. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Elizabeth “guided modern-day venerable institutions using the timeless virtues of duty, honor and sacrifice. She provided a much-needed masterclass in living for our contemporary world.”

“Yesterday’s meeting with the new prime minister made her the 15th prime minister, including 14 presidents of the United States since she was queen,” said R-Mo. Sen. Roy Blunt told Fox News Digital. “Her time as Queen of England spanned a third of our presidential history. It was a wonderful life.”

Photos: Queen Elizabeth through the years

“She lived long enough to elect a new prime minister,” said Sen., R-Texas. John Cornyn says. “She was much loved and this is a sad time. We keep our British colleagues in our thoughts and prayers.”

“For many Britons this will be the first change of monarch they’ve seen, and I know it’s a major, major moment for them,” said R-Mo. Senator Josh Hawley said. “I was just thinking, I saw pictures of her with Winston Churchill – she was the first prime minister… The legacy that she represented, the link to Britain’s past that she represented, I think is very important.”

Sen. Chris Koons. D-Del., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., meanwhile, praised Elizabeth’s influence on world events, including international relations with the United States and others.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“She is an absolute supporter of a special relationship with the United States and the United Kingdom,” Coons said. “She is one of the greatest monarchs in British history, and contributed to the dramatic transformations of Great Britain from an empire to a modern nation.”

“What an extraordinary woman symbolizes to me what kind of positive relationship our country can have with others,” Wyden added.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.