New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II has worn many crown jewels during her 70-year reign.

According to the New York Post, the British monarch, who died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, is believed to have had a tiara collection made up of around 50 headpieces.

Here’s a look at five iconic pieces the Queen has worn in public over the years, according to the Royal Collection Trust, manager of public openings for the museum and official royal residences.

Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning British monarch dies at 96

Historical pieces include a diamond, three tiaras and a crown.

The Diamond Diadem (1820)

According to the Royal Collection Trust, the diamond tiara was one of several royal headdresses worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her reign, and she wore it to and from the opening of Parliament.

Made in 1820 by London-based jewelers Rundell Bridge & Rundell, the Diamond Diadem is an openwork silver frame covered in gold.

It is adorned with 1,333 diamonds, pearls and four crucifixes, which represent the national symbols of the UK – England, Scotland and Ireland – the museum reportedly wrote in an item summary under The Queen’s Coronation 1953 webpage.

Diamond The front cross of the diamond has a yellow diamond.

Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic fashion revealed, from her brightly colored dresses to her signature handbag

“From Queen Adelaide onward the Queens Regnant and consorts regularly wore (and slightly modified),” the Royal Museum said.

“As it was made for the famous extravagant coronation of George IV in 1821, this female association belies its origins.”

Historians at the Royal Collection believe the beam was a “discarded plan for George IV’s Imperial State Crown” and may have been traded in a “discretionary exchange of old stones from George IV’s extensive collection”, as there is no evidence of a purchase by the king. Completely rocks.

Under normal circumstances, the stones adorning the crown “returned to the rundels after the coronation,” but the diamond sprays, crosses and transparent setting of the Royal Collection Trust headpiece appear undisturbed.

Vladimir Tiara (circa 1874)

Queen Elizabeth’s tiara collection includes the Vladimir Tiara, a platinum and gold tiara studded with diamonds, interchangeable drop pendant pearls and emeralds, which once belonged to Maria Pavlovna, Grand Duchess of Russia, the Royal Collection Trust said.

See Queen Elizabeth II’s style through the decades

Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna of Russia is the wife of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich and first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The designer of the tiara is currently unknown, but the Royal Collection Trust believes the tiara was made by CE Bolin Vladimir, a Russian jewelery house in St Petersburg.

According to an item summary under the museum’s Russia, Royalty & Romanovs webpage, “It consists of intersecting circles set with brilliant diamonds, each suspended by a claw-set pendant pearl”.

Various news outlets have reported that Vladimir’s tiara was smuggled out of Russia after the assassination of Tsar Nicholas II and the Russian royal family.

“The Vladimir tiara originally belonged to the wife of the Tsar’s uncle, the glamorous Grand Duchess Vladimir of Russia, the last Romanov to escape Russia, who died in France in 1920,” says a report from The Crown Chronicles.

It is a historical news source that regularly covers the British royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II death: Look at the British monarch’s recent health scare

Queen Mary’s Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Turban (1893)

E. Wolff & Co. called Queen Elizabeth II “Girls of Great Britain and Ireland”. Inherited the turban.

It is a diamond-encrusted, silver and gold-set tiara from her grandmother Queen Mary, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Girls of Great Britain and Ireland, a British women’s committee, presented the tiara in 1893 to Queen Mary, then Duchess of York.

The gift served as a wedding present.

Queen Mary presented the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) in November 1947 to celebrate Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“[Queen Elizabeth II] She regularly wore a turban during her reign and is depicted wearing it on some issues of British and Commonwealth notes and coins,” writes an item summary under the Royal Collection Trust’s Diamonds: A Jubilee Celebration webpage.

Queen Elizabeth II: 10 Facts and Amazing Moments in the Life of the British Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II’s Hollow Tiara (1936)

According to the Royal Collection Trust, Queen Elizabeth II inherited a luxurious headpiece designed by Cartier, the Halo Tiara, which features 16 graduated scrolls, 739 brilliant-cut gems and 149 baton diamonds.

“Each scroll is divided into a graduated brilliant and a large brilliant [center]; Original red leather box, with later Garrardge label,” the museum writes in an item summary under The Queen’s Coronation 1953 webpage.

The tiara was created in the summer of 1936 and purchased by Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, the Duke of York at the time, according to The Court Jeweler — a historical jewelry blog run by Jeopardy champion Lauren Keehna.

Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday: By the Numbers

King George VI reportedly gifted the halo tiara to his wife, Queen Elizabeth (AKA the Queen Mother), and she gifted the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) in 1944 for her 18th birthday.

Other British royals who have worn the tiara for special occasions include Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (Queen Elizabeth II’s sister), Anne, Princess Royal (Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter) and Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton). Court goldsmith.

The Imperial State Crown (1937)

London-based luxury fine jewelery house Garrard and Company designed the Imperial State Crown in 1937 for Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, according to the Tower of London — a historic palace and museum.

What is an Imperial State Crown? The diamond encrusted crown has been worn by Queen Elizabeth and other monarchs

It was specially made for King George’s coronation.

The crown is made of gold and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies.

“The crown contains some of the most famous jewels in the collection,” writes the Tower of London in a guide to the royal family’s crown jewels.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“These include the Black Prince ruby, the Stuart sapphire and the Cullinan II diamond,” the guide continued.

“St. Edward’s sapphire, set [center] Said to have been worn by St. Edward the Confessor in a ring and found in his tomb in 1163.”

The Imperial State Crown was presented to Queen Elizabeth II for her 1953 coronation.

According to the Royal Collection Trust it was resized for the Queen by two jewelers from Garrard Workshops, Phil Goodship and Peter Williment.

She wears the Imperial State Crown during her coronation as she leaves Westminster Abbey and on other official occasions, including the annual State Opening of Parliament.