Queen Elizabeth II She was preparing for her 80th birthday in 2006 when she was photographed by then-81-year-old Jane Bown.

Bone captured the Queen looking serene at Buckingham Palace, looking beyond the camera as she sat with a slight smile on her face. The picture was taken in February of that year, before she turned 80 on April 21.

“Queen Elizabeth II chose Jane Bowne to take a photographic portrait of her at the start of her eightieth birthday year. Bowne (a fellow octogenarian) worked as a professional photographer from the late 1940s,” says a description of the image from the Royal Collection Trust. People Magazine.

The Royal Collection Trust’s description of the photograph says: “Head-and-shoulder-length portrait photograph of Queen Elizabeth II (b.1926) seated right, her head slightly turned towards the camera. She looks forward and smiles. She wears a three-strand pearl necklace, pearl Stud earrings, light colored jacket and light colored blouse.”

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her record-breaking rule as the longest-reigning British monarch

The The queen died On Thursday at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, aged 96. She is the longest reigning British monarch in history.

Although Bown once self-deprecatingly called herself a “hawk” in front of the Queen, she was awarded a CBE and MBE during her career (Order of the British Empire awards) for her “distinguished contribution to photography”, according to the National. Portrait Gallery and she was also made an honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society.

Revisit Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's decades-long love story after death at 96

Bone told Queen Elizabeth in 1995, “I’m not an artist, I’m just a hack,” after the queen, who was presenting her with her CBE, called her an “artist” for her work, the Guardian reported.

A black-and-white portrait was used in Thursday’s announcement of her death on social media.

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said. “The King and the Queen Consort will be at Balmoral this evening and return to London tomorrow.”

Bown also photographed other royals during his career, including then-Prince Charles, Princess Margaret and Princess Anne.

According to the National Portrait Gallery, Bown was “admired for her candid, naturally posed, black and white portraits, usually taken with available light.”

Bown died in 2014.