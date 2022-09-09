New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“America’s Got Talent” Judge Simon Cowell on Thursday recalled the time he met Queen Elizabeth 15 years ago, saying she was “in awe” of the monarch when their paths crossed but said she had “no idea” who he was.

Cowell met the Queen in 2007 at the Royal Variety Performance, an annual event attended by the royal family and where the “Britain’s Got Talent” winner performed that year.

“The Queen was there that night, so I went along and luckily met her backstage, I mean, it was amazing,” he said.

The reality star described the meeting in his interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. He was one of the first people on the late night show when the news broke of Rani’s death.

Kimmel asked Cowell if he remembered his conversation with the late emperor, to which he laughed and replied, “No, she didn’t talk to me. She didn’t know who I really was.”

Cowell said, “You’re in awe because you’re told what to say or what not to say, blah, blah, blah. But my God, I actually met the Queen. It was amazing.”

Kimmel joked that he couldn’t imagine Cowell Known as an outspoken person, If told not to say something, he remains silent.

The former “American Idol” judge said, “I was very well behaved that night.”

He said that, while he was sure the Queen had never watched any of his British talent shows, Prince Harry was a fan of “The X Factor” and “used to hang out in my dressing room and watch the show.” He called Harry a “sweet, nice guy”.

Kimmel joked, “Don’t they have cable at the palace?”

Cowell told Kimmel he didn’t want to be invited to the Queen’s funeral after the American host asked him if he thought he was a “prominent Brit”.

“If I’m invited, yes, I’ll go, but they’re not inviting me, Jimmy,” he said.

Kimmel asked if he could ask Cowell to invite him. “Is it rude of him to call?”

“You don’t ask to go to a funeral, you have to be invited,” Cowell replied.

“I don’t know what the protocol is, I’m not British,” Kimmel joked.

“When we’re on TV, if you invite me I’ll go, please I’ll go, but I don’t think I will [be invited],” Cowell said.

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel referenced the Queen’s death, calling her Britain’s “rock” and joking that the late monarch was as close to a US “rock” as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“After all these years, this week she saw Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine and said, ‘Okay! I’ve had enough.’ So we’re sending positive thoughts to our friends in the UK and also to our American aunts who are obsessed with the royal family for reasons I’ll never understand,” she told a few from the Venice Film Festival. He joked, referring to a video that Styles was hoping to direct from Pine, which Styles’ rep denied.

Cowell took to Twitter on Thursday to pay tribute to Rani, saying he was “incredibly saddened” to hear of her death.

“She loved her country with incredible energy and was able to lead with so much love. I feel very fortunate to have a monarch who can balance great leadership, tradition and progress in my lifetime. I would like to send my condolences to her family at this time.”

In 2009, two years after the royal meeting, Cowell claimed the Queen had “ignored” him, Marie Claire reported, which Buckingham Palace denied at the time.

“It’s really embarrassing,” Cowell told Jay Leno in 2009. “She came at the end of the show. She ignored me and her husband called me a sponger. It was a little awkward.”

The palace said at the time: “The Queen has to meet a huge number of people on the show and can’t get everyone involved in every event. But she doesn’t ignore people.”

The queen died Thursday at 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.