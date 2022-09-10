New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

For an outpouring of love Queen Elizabeth II After her passing on Thursday, Hollywood celebrities were talking about the Queen’s impact on the world.

The common thread in their comments was the role the queen played in history and how she handled the enormous responsibility with such grace.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum and “Halloween” actress Kyle Richards has expressed her admiration for the queen, stating several times that she is one of a kind. Richards credits the Netflix show “The Crown” for humanizing the queen.

“I have so much love and admiration for her. There will never be another like her,” Richards told Fox News Digital. “Watching the Show”The Crown,’ even though I knew it was loose, I really wanted to see who she really was. She was such a wonderful human being, and I feel so sad that we will never see someone like her again. I really believe that.”

Since she reigned for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth is the only monarch known to most people to still be alive.

“It’s the end of an era, right? She’s always been there,” Martina McBride told Fox News Digital. “For most people, they can’t remember a time when she wasn’t Queen of England. I’ve never met her, but watching from the outside … she had such dignity and class and strength, and she will certainly be missed. She was one of those people you loved. Never forget. She has earned a place in history forever.

Dolly Parton posted a tribute to Rani on Twitter, recalling the time she met Rani after a performance. Like many others, Parton has commented on the way the queen carries herself and how she manages to live her life with dignity and strength.

“I had the honor of meeting and performing with Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to London in 1977,” Parton wrote. “She carried herself with grace and strength throughout her life. May she rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

Jamie Lee Curtis In awe of the queen’s total dedication to the role of monarch and her country, she claims to continue her duties in her final days.

“She had a life of service to her country, and that’s something we all have to think about and realize that we’re here for a purpose far greater than our own selfish lives,” Curtis told Fox News Digital. “She embodied it from the day she was born until she died.

“The fact that she shakes hands with the newcomer Prime Minister Two days ago, her service to the country, to me, is a wonderful example of the respect we all owe her.

The queen died on Thursday after a 70-year reign, making her Longest reigning British monarch in history.

