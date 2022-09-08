Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died Thursday at the age of 96, after a long life in which she met 13 different United States presidents.
Elizabeth remained a fixture on the world stage, meeting with American leaders before she became queen. Here’s a look at some of her encounters with US presidents.
Then-Princess Elizabeth met President Harry Truman in 1951, a year before she ascended the throne. Elizabeth and Prince Philip met the Truman family at Blair House during a visit to Washington, DC that year
Six years later, Queen Elizabeth spent four days at the White House in October 1957, as she and Prince Philip accompanied President Dwight Eisenhower and First Lady Mamie Eisenhower.
In 1961, the Queen met President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.
The Queen never met President Lyndon Johnson, but her sister Princess Margaret did in 1965. The next president the Queen met was President Richard Nixon in the UK in 1970 with their spouses.
In 1976, Queen Elizabeth visited the United States for an American bicentennial celebration, where she danced with President Gerald Ford.
Almost a year later, the Queen met President Jimmy Carter and other world leaders at a May 1977 summit dinner at Buckingham Palace.
In 1982, President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan visited Windsor Castle. During their stay, Reagan and Queen Elizabeth rode horses together.
The Queen visited the White House in 1991, where she joined President George HW Bush to plant a tree on the South Lawn. The tree replaced another tree planted by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1937 in honor of King George VI’s coronation.
The Queen’s meetings with President Bill Clinton included a D-Day commemoration at London’s Guildhall.
Before Bush met then Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2003, President George W. Bush met Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama meet with the Queen and Prince Philip in April 2016. The two couples shared a private lunch in Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth’s meetings with President Donald Trump included a state dinner attended by Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a Buckingham Palace event.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in June 2021. This is Biden’s first foreign trip as president.
