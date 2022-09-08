New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen has died at the age of 96.

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will be at Balmoral this evening and return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said.

Queen Elizabeth II The longest-reigning monarch in British history and the world’s oldest head of state.

Upon her death, the Queen’s eldest son and heir, the former Prince of Wales Charles The King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth States.

Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

“The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty The Queen is a moment of great sadness for me and all my family,” Charles said in a statement. “We deeply mourn the passing away of a respected sovereign and much-loved mother.

Here in the UK, people are devastated. It is hard to describe the love for this great woman who served us all so much for more than 70 years. The Queen has never given a formal interview or sit-down chat, but has remained the most famous woman in the world for decades.

She is truly a global icon. Furthermore, because of her status, I have completely awed presidents and world leaders in her presence as many have become firm friends. I was told that she also made a wonderful impression President Trump, She actually got on very well with him despite his risk in inspecting the troops at Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: A look at her life as British royalty

Her sitting alone in St George’s Chapel Windsor is a haunting image for many Funeral of her beloved husband Philip It remains most indelible. It remains haunting, yet she leads the way when those around her face similar situations, including COVID restrictions.

Of course, she faced a backlash. But who doesn’t? This is the big thing we all take away from this wonderful monarch: she led our wonderful country with hard work and dedication, and we are so glad she did.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Finally, politely suggested, I am told, the Duchess of Sussex Missed the family reunion at Balmoral. It tells you exactly how and how the royals really feel about the turmoil the entire family has been going through in the past two-plus years. Meghan has finally lost her voice on this occasion and hopefully she will take time to reflect on what service and dedication really means.