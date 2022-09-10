New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, had a lifelong love of horses.

The British monarch remembers Richard Griffin, a royal guard who served with the Queen for 14 years, a keen rider.

“When we went to Balmoral, there were gun dogs,” he told Sky News. “And the ponies will be there [that] She can ride every morning.”

He added, “It was just the full country life, which she loved.”

This year also saw the Queen riding.

At the age of 96, she apparently “rode gently on her pony at Windsor Castle,” according to the public.

“At 96, it’s amazing to see the Queen on her horse,” a source told the outlet.

According to Town and Country, the Queen received her first riding lesson at the age of three and was given her first pony at the age of four.

According to Sky News, from an early age, the Queen was surrounded by relatives who owned, rode and talked about horses.

The Queen has been breeding horses for more than 60 years and the Queen-owned thoroughbreds have won four of the five Flat racing classics – the Oaks and St Leger as well as the 1000 Guineas and 2000 Guineas, Sky News said.

Wendy Vaughn, a longtime horse owner from North Reading, Mass., told Fox News Digital on Friday, “Like the Queen, I love horses so much because they accept us.”

She also said, “They are very spiritual animals and have a certain healing ability that is unlike any human I know.”

“They also give so much of themselves and ask nothing in return,” Waugh said.

Queen Elizabeth II made sporting history when she became the first monarch to win the Royal Ascot Gold Cup, which she won by a landslide in 2013, the same outlet noted.

The Queen has more than 20 winners at Royal Ascot.

Kentucky news station WKYT reported that she visited Kentucky three times.

She came twice in the 1980s and then to the 2007 Kentucky Derby.

She also loved the equine field of horse breeding, sending her mares to stud farms around the world, according to Sky News.