Throughout her life, Passion of Queen Elizabeth II Because her dogs are one of her many loves in life.

Elizabeth’s fondness for corgis After her death, fans held a Royal Corgi Parade at Buckingham Palace in her honor.

The Queen has owned more than 30 corgis throughout her life.

After her death, the parade’s organizer, Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, revealed that she planned to pay tribute to the queen with a special corgi event.

“To celebrate Her Majesty’s life, we are planning to hold corgi gatherings at Buckingham Palace and other royal estates – Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral,” she told Metro. “Rest in peace – she’s gone to heaven to join her corgis.”

According to this writing, parade It will be held on October 9, a month after the Queen’s death.

The late Queen’s father, George VI, originally introduced the breed to the royal family in 1933 when he bought a corgi named Dookie. The dog proved so popular with her daughters that she gave the future queen her first corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday. In fact, many of the corgis the Queen had during her reign were direct descendants of Susan.

Queen Elizabeth II left four dogsIncluding two corgis, a dorgi and a cocker spaniel.

The Queen introduced a new breed of dog“Dorgi,” she says, after one of the corgis paired with a dachshund named Pipkin.