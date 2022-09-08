closer
Video

Fox News foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palcott reads a statement from King Charles following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Double rainbow Seen over London Crowds gathered near Buckingham Palace and the Elizabeth Tower on Thursday to pay their respects to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended the throne in 1952 and became England’s longest-reigning British monarch, died at Balmoral Castle, her country estate in Scotland.

A double rainbow can be seen over the Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London after it rains. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.

A double rainbow can be seen over the Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London after it rains. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
(Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace earlier on Thursday after the palace announced that the Queen’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health”.

Live Updates: Britain’s longest-reigning monarch dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland

The queen celebrated Platinum Jubilee in June to mark 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, States and Commonwealth.

Prince Charles, 73, will automatically become king, but his coronation may not happen for months.

  • Queen Elizabeth II with her sons Prince Charles and Prince Andrew
    Image 1 of 3

    Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York watch the flypast during Trooping the Color, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, from the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 8, 2019 in London, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years of service with the Platinum Jubilee
    Image 2 of 3

    Queen Elizabeth II pictured in London in 2014. (Stefan Wermuth)

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles
    Image 3 of 3

    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles in full court dress. (Paul Edwards – WPA Poole/Getty Images)

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all my family,” Charles said on Thursday.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt by countless people across the country, across the states and the Commonwealth and around the world.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Prince Charles traveled with other members royal family To Balmoral Castle on Thursday.

Paul Best is a digital reporter for Fox News. Can send story tips Paul.best@fox.com And on Twitter: @KincaidBest.