Double rainbow Seen over London Crowds gathered near Buckingham Palace and the Elizabeth Tower on Thursday to pay their respects to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended the throne in 1952 and became England’s longest-reigning British monarch, died at Balmoral Castle, her country estate in Scotland.

Crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace earlier on Thursday after the palace announced that the Queen’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health”.

The queen celebrated Platinum Jubilee in June to mark 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, States and Commonwealth.

Prince Charles, 73, will automatically become king, but his coronation may not happen for months.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all my family,” Charles said on Thursday.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt by countless people across the country, across the states and the Commonwealth and around the world.”

Prince Charles traveled with other members royal family To Balmoral Castle on Thursday.