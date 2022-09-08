New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II It decided to adjourn the meeting with senior government officials on Wednesday after going through the whole day’s activities the previous day.

On Tuesday, the Queen spent the day inducting Liz Truss, the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, at her summer residence in Scotland. The 96-year-old Queen oversaw a full day’s worth of activities, including a symbolic transfer of power to the Truss.

After the big day, Rani’s doctor advises her to rest and Rani listens.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has accepted medical advice to rest this afternoon,” the palace said in a statement. “This means that the Privy Council meeting scheduled for this evening will be rescheduled.”

At this meeting of the Privy Council, Truss would be sworn in as First Lord of the Treasury and members of her new cabinet would be sworn in. But the meeting was not canceled permanently and was temporarily postponed until the queen felt better. Until more.

Although this recent setback did not require the Queen to be hospitalized, it may cause concern for her admirers, as this is not the first time in recent history that she has postponed or chosen not to attend certain events.

Rani is experiencing episodes Mobility problems And walking with a cane from October 2021. In November 2021, the monarch decided not to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony as she was suffering from a sprained back.

In early 2022, the palace announced that the Queen had contracted COVID-19, saying “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to resume light duties at Windsor in the coming week.”

The Queen was able to attend three events celebrating her Platinum JubileeShe was notably absent from many functions of the ceremony.

The Queen is taking a step back from many of her royal duties and instead handing more responsibilities to her son and future King Prince Charles. Her grandson, Prince William, has also taken on more responsibility and is seen as a senior royal.

The Queen officially reigned for the longest time in England British Emperor In 2015, she overtook her great-grandmother Queen Victoria’s reign and continues to break that record to this day. She has now been on the throne for 70 years and holds the record for the second longest reigning monarch in the world, second only to King Louis XIV of France who reigned for 72 years.

She ascended the throne at the age of 25 when her father, King George VI, died in 1952.