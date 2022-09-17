New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II is known for many things.

Her hat collection, love of animals and 73 years of marriage are just some of the aspects of the late monarch’s lifestyle that the world remembers.

Here are nine number-based facts about Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Headwear

5,000 – Queen Elizabeth II has worn her fair share of hats throughout her 70-year reign. The exact number is uncertain, but some experts estimate that she wore 5,000 in the public eye – Mylandon – a local news agency.

50 – According to the New York Post, Queen Elizabeth is believed to have a royal headdress collection consisting of around 50 headpieces. The Royal Collection Trust, a museum and manager of public openings for official British royal residences, has put on display various tiaras, diadems and crowns from the Queen’s reign.

1770s – Before she became queen, Queen Elizabeth II occasionally wore the fascinator during public outings in her youth. These small decorative headpieces, usually decorated with feathers, flowers and beads, have long been a fashion statement among the British upper class and can be traced back to Marie Antoinette of France in the 1770s, according to Vanity Fair.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Pets

4 – Queen Elizabeth II had four dogs until her death, including two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Sandy and Muick, a dorgi — a dachshund-corgi mix — named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissie, according to family lifestyle news website Goodto Know. Time Inc. UK.

150 – The Queen may have owned more than 100 racehorses by the time of her death. British tabloid newspaper The Sun estimated that Queen Elizabeth could own more than 150 horses based on the number of runs in the 2021 British Flat horseracing season.

1,840 – According to the History of Windsor Farm Shop webpage, Queen Elizabeth II owned over a thousand farm animals through the Royal Estate at Windsor. The Royal Mixed Farm has 200 pedigree Jersey milking cows, 140 breeding sows and 1,500 Lohmann Brown hens.

The Royal Wedding of Queen Elizabeth II

1947 – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London. During their marriage, the Queen was known as Princess Elizabeth and her husband was known as Philip Mountbatten.

2,000 – According to an online royal wedding fact sheet published on The Royal Family website, palace aides invited 2,000 guests to the wedding of Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) and Philip Mountbatten (Prince Philip).

10,000 – According to the Royal Collection Trust, Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding gown was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell. The gown is made of ivory silk net, has a 15-foot star-patterned train, 10,000 embroidered seed pearls and an unspecified number of crystals.