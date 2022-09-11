New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II took unprecedented action in the immediate aftermath of 9/11.

Two days after Americans were rocked by the worst terrorist attacks in the country’s history on September 11, 2001, British EmperorHe died Thursday at the age of 96, breaking with tradition to show solidarity with a shaken nation.

The Emperor ordered the Coldstream Guards to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the lives lost on that tragic day.

The band usually “plays a selection of music from traditional marches to musicals and familiar pop songs” during the iconic daily ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace, according to the official royal website.

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign ends; King Charles III ascended the throne

A tradition dating back to 1660, the Changing of the Guard is a major attraction for tourists visiting London.

According to a report from The Guardian in September 2001, 3,000 people gathered to hear a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner”, including hundreds of Americans.

“As a group of Coldstream guards began to sing the US national anthem, hundreds of spectators wept before holding a two-minute silence,” the outlet reported.

“I want to be close to home right now and this is the closest we can get,” American citizen Laura Esposito told the Guardian at the time.

Prince Andrew represented his mother at the ceremony. The victims were honored with William Farish, the then US ambassador to Britain Attacks

The next day, the emperor again broke royal protocols to show his support for the US

Along with her husband Prince Philip and her son Prince Charles, she attended a memorial service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. She ordered “The Star-Spangled Banner” to be played and was pictured wiping away tears as she sang along with the thousands of church-goers who attended the service.

In 2010, the monarch visited New York City for the first time since 1957 and visited Ground Zero, the site where the Twin Towers fell.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary September 11 In 2021, Queen Elizabeth once again asked for the American national anthem to be played during the Changing of the Guard.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“On the 20th anniversary of the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001, my thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — are with the victims, survivors and families of victims, as well as first responders and rescuers. Workers are called to duty,” she said in a statement to President Biden. Said.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is a flash in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those who lost their lives from many nations, faiths and backgrounds, we are also paying tribute to the tenacity and determination of communities that came together to rebuild.”