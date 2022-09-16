New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II This week’s death brought a dramatic sight to mourners as Her Majesty’s coffin left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall, an image reminiscent of Princess Diana’s memorial 25 years ago when Prince William and Prince Harry followed their mother’s casket. Its final resting place was shortly after her death.

As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made its 20-minute journey through the streets of London, the world was transported back to 1997, where young princes stood strong in their last physical act to protect their mother before she was laid to rest.

On September 6, 1997, Prince William and Prince Harry Their father Charles, the late Prince Philip, and Diana’s brother Charles, Earl of Spencer, walked the two-mile route from Kensington Palace through central London to Westminster Abbey for her service.

William was 15 at the time and Harry was 12. Their mother was 36 when she died on August 31, 1997 after being hit by a car in Paris, France. She is known as “The People’s Princess” Although she hated the press and life in the limelight, and divorced Charles in 1996, the paparazzi eventually followed her to death.

The brothers who followed the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall reunited on Wednesday to walk for Her Majesty. Services will continue until Monday, September 19.

Like the Queen’s coffin, Diana’s was draped in the royal standard and covered with white flowers.

The late Prince Philip insisted the boys walk behind their mother’s coffin 25 years ago, according to Tina Brown in an excerpt from her 2007 book “The Diana Chronicles.”

“‘I’m not going to march in any bloody parade,’ cried William,” she wrote. “Philip called to him softly: ‘If I walk, will you walk with me?’

“To keep the boys from breaking down on the way, Philip quietly talked to them about every historical landmark in London.”

In Sally Bedell Smith’s 2017 biography, “Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life,” Prince Philip told Diana’s sons, “If you don’t walk, you might regret it later.”

In an interview with Newsweek in 2017, Prince Harry said, “I don’t think any child would do that under any circumstances. I don’t think that would happen today.”

The Duke of Sussex also admitted in the TV documentary “Diana, 7 Days That Shook the Windsors” that he was happy he did. He also praised how his father Charles supported him and William despite the difficult years after Charles and Diana’s divorce was finalised.

“The hardest thing a parent has to do is tell your child that your other parent is dead. I don’t know how you deal with that,” Harry said. “But he was there for us. He was one of the two left. And he tried to do his best and make sure we were protected and taken care of. But he was going through the same grief.”

William added, “But I have to say, when walking behind your mother’s funeral cortege becomes personal, it goes to another level of destiny.”

At the time, Diana’s brother, the Earl of Spencer, was against boys walking in the procession and told BBC Radio 4 that it was “very strange and cruel” to ask such young men to take part. He said he “lied and they wanted to do it.”

He said: “It’s really horrible. We walk a hundred yards and hear people crying, then turn a corner and someone is crying and shouting love messages to Diana or William and Harry, and it’s just so much. It’s a tricky time.”

Prince William He gave an emotional speech to mourners outside Sandringham House on Thursday and shared how painful it was to walk behind his grandmother’s casket in the procession the day before.

In a video captured by Sky News, the Prince of Wales admitted he was somewhat “prepared” for the day, but was not completely prepared for his farewell.

“Walking yesterday was challenging,” he said. “It brought back some memories. It was one of those moments where you think to yourself, ‘I prepared myself for this,’ but I wasn’t that prepared.

“It’s a very strange thing … because we know she’s 96.”

One mourner recalled William saying that following his grandmother’s procession reminded him of “his mum’s funeral”.

“Catherine said it was a very difficult time for all of them, for the whole family,” Jane Wells told The Telegraph.

As the royal family reunited last week, Harry’s birthday on Thursday, Sept. 15, continued to be in turmoil in the family, which official royal social media pages, including accounts run by his brother and sister-in-law, did not even notice.

new “Fab Four” They reunited years later, but Prince William was not without some criticism after a video went viral where he criticized his wife for not being brave enough, while Harry stayed by Meghan’s side and opened the car door as the group left. Event together on Saturday.

In 2020, Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties due to what they described as British media intrusion and racist behavior towards their family.

Markle revealed that she was suicidal before they decided to leave England and move back to her home state of California, and Harry admitted to being tense about his father’s decision to not only step back from his royal duties, but also to marry him. A biracial actress.

It is still unclear which of the Queen’s grandchildren will be involved Funeral MondayWith speculation that William’s eldest son George might be present if any of the grandchildren were present.

A major point of contention remains unanswered for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – if their children Archie and Lilibet will receive the titles “His/Her Royal Highness”, but King Charles III He agreed to give the children the titles of prince and princess upon his accession to the throne.

“So it became a big controversy in the Oprah interview because Meghan said that Archie deserves to be a prince and that his family rejected him. That’s not right. That’s wrong,” royal expert Shannon Felton Spence said. Explained.

Now that Charles became king Prince Harry and Markle’s children are the sovereign’s grandchildren.

“I think it’s beautiful now because today is Harry’s birthday and the king has granted them titles,” Spence said. “It’s a privilege to be the sovereign’s grandson. It’s great, and I think it shows that all that’s been held back is a document.”

Spence also explained why Harry and Markle’s children will not receive His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles at this time.

“Harry has always had one and Meghan got hers when they got married because they were working for the royals,” Spence told Fox News Digital. “Their first full-time job is working for the Royals. Using HRH titles gives them extra privileges, such as state-funded security. That’s why we no longer call Prince Harry, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex or her. Royal Highness, Meghan , the Duchess of Sussex. They’re not taking them off, but they’re not using them.

“So Archie and Lily can’t get them now because They are not royals , and their parents don’t use them,” she continued. “That doesn’t mean they’ll never get them. This means, at this point, they have no HRH. It doesn’t really make any difference to their lives in California.”

