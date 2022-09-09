New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign ended with her death on Thursday, September 8.

The British monarch died at Balmoral Castle, her summer estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday morning that doctors had recommended that the Queen be kept under medical supervision.

A few hours later, Queen Elizabeth II “passed away peacefully,” according to a tweet posted on The Royal Family’s account.

As the world reflects on the Queen’s reign and death, here are 10 numbers-based facts about the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, who dedicated seven decades of service to England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and more than a dozen Commonwealth countries.

1926 – Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on Wednesday, April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street, Mayfair, London, a townhouse owned by her parents (the Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorn), according to the Royal Collection Trust. , Manager of Public Openings of Museum and Official Royal Residences.

1936 – Queen Elizabeth II was born with the title Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth of York long before she became Queen, her rank was raised to Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth on December 11, 1936.

When she married her husband Philip on 20 November 1947, her title changed once again as she was named Duke of Edinburgh, becoming Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh.

1942 – As a princess, Queen Elizabeth II performed her first public royal duty as a commissioned colonel of the Grenadier Guards, an infantry regiment in the British Army. On her 16th birthday, she inspected rows of soldiers standing at attention, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

[1945–[1945– At the age of 18, Queen Elizabeth II (Princess Elizabeth) joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the female branch of the British Army that served during World War II. According to the Royal Collection Trust, her no. 230873 Enlisted as Second Subaltern Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor and served as a driver and mechanic.

1947 – Queen Elizabeth II (Princess Elizabeth) embarked on her first international royal tour with her parents – Albert Frederick Arthur George (George VI) and Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon (Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother) – and her younger sister, Princess Margaret. Countess of Snowdon. According to the Royal Collection Trust, the family explored South Africa and Rhodesia, meeting residents and celebrating Elizabeth’s 21st birthday abroad.

1952 – At the age of 25, Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh ascended the throne and became Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland after her father, King George VI, died of lung cancer on February 6, 1952. Her title is elevated to Her Majesty The Queen, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

1953 – According to the Royal Collection Trust, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation took place on Tuesday, June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London.

2011 – Queen Elizabeth II visited the Republic of Ireland on May 17, 2011. According to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), she is the first British monarch to visit an independent country in 100 years. Once known as South Ireland, the country left the UK in 1922 and the UK’s Commonwealth of Nations in 1949, according to Britannica – the trusted encyclopedia.

2022 – According to the Royal Collection Trust, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning British monarch with 70 years of service. Her 70th year as queen – February 6, 2022 – was celebrated with a platinum jubilee, a milestone anniversary achieved by only a few monarchs in world history.

4 – Queen Elizabeth II is the mother of four children. She is survived by her adult children: King Charles III, formerly Prince of Wales, aged 73; Anne, Princess Royal, aged 72; Prince Andrew, Duke of York, aged 62; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, aged 58.