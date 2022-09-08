Queen Elizabeth has died. What’s happening?

The death of Queen Elizabeth sparked Operation London Bridge, a step-by-step plan for how the British government would deal with her demise, and Operation Unicorn, a plan created in the event of the death of the monarch in Scotland.

But the Canadian government will also follow a detailed set of protocols and procedures.

Ottawa is keeping their plan to assassinate the queen a secret. But it is likely that the government will rely to some extent on the Manual of Official Procedure of the Government of Canada, which was issued by the Office of the Privy Council in 1968.

However, much is left to the prime minister’s discretion as to how some events will develop in the coming days.

How is death officially announced in Canada?

The Governor General announces the Queen’s death and the new sovereign’s accession to the throne in a proclamation that is published in the Canada Gazette, the government’s official newspaper, according to Nathan Tiedridge, who wrote the reigning monarch’s death certificate for the Crown Research Institute in Canada.

Following the Queen’s death, the Governor General and Lieutenant Governors will issue statements of condolence as per protocol. The Prime Minister and other members of the federal, provincial and territorial governments will then make their own statements.

The House of Commons is currently closed for the summer and is not scheduled to reconvene until 19 September. However, the minutes state that the prime minister must reconvene parliament and present a joint appeal of loyalty and sympathy, as well as any message of condolence. The prime minister will also ensure that the proposals are supported by the leader of the opposition.

Following protocol, Governor General Mary Simon announced the Queen’s death. She is pictured with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on March 15. (Steve Parsons/Associated Press)

According to the Government of Canada Manual of Official Procedure, the Prime Minister may also decide to close the House as a “gesture of respect”.

In contrast, Parliament was suspended after the death of King George VI on 6 February 1952, and tributes were paid after the return of Parliament on 28 February.

In the meantime, the Governor General and the Prime Minister will send personal messages to King Charles and the members of the royal family.

What is the status of the monarchy in Canada after the Queen’s death?

The death of Queen Elizabeth means that Prince Charles automatically becomes the King of Canada. This is officially announced in the accession proclamation issued by the governor general on the recommendation of the federal office of the Privy Council. Deep Crown of Canadaco-authored with David E. Smith, Christopher McCreary and Jonathan Shanks.

King Charles automatically became the monarch of Great Britain and the head of state of Canada upon the death of his mother. He is pictured during the State Opening of Parliament in London on 19 December 2019. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

The Associated Press reported Thursday that royal officials indicated that the new monarch would be known as King Charles III.

How did the Queen’s death affect the government of Canada? Should Canada take new oaths to the new king?

The succession to King Charles is instantaneous and automatic and does not require any special action from the Canadian government, Tiedridge writes.

Historically, the death of a monarch has affected the Canadian government on several occasions. Deep Crown of Canada. Parliament will be dissolved and any proceedings involving the Crown will be dropped. But the law changed everything.

For example, the Parliament of Canada Act 1985 provides that Parliament must act “in the same manner as if this demise had not occurred”, according to Deep Crown of Canada.

In addition, the Federal Interpretation Act 1985 provides that “a death shall not affect the holding of any office in the Crown under Canadian law” and that all proceedings involving the Crown shall proceed “as if such a death had not occurred”. written by the authors of the book.

New citizens, like those pictured in Calgary on July 1, 2019, will swear allegiance to King Charles during a citizenship ceremony. (Stephen Lubig/CBC)

Federal parliamentarians in both the House of Commons and the Senate, as well as members of provincial and territorial legislatures, do not need to take a new oath, Tydridge writes.

Crown officials, such as civil servants and judges, are in most cases not required to retake the oath of allegiance or be reappointed, but there are exceptions in some positions in the provinces of Ontario and Prince Edward Island, he wrote.

Future new citizens will have to swear allegiance to King Charles. instead of a queen during their citizenship ceremony. Immigration, refugees and Canadian citizenship did not immediately answer questions about how quickly the oath would be changed after the Queen’s death.

Were there potential problems with the status of Quebec in the event of the Queen’s death?

As the Queen’s years passed, there were fears that Quebec might find itself in some sort of legal limbo after her death. In 1982, the government of Prime Minister René Levesque repealed the section of the law governing the National Assembly that dealt with the monarchy.

But this section also noted that the legislature could not be dissolved on the death of the sovereign. Lawyers for the provincial government feared that this would mean that the queen’s death could lead to the dissolution of the provincial government and that any legislation passed after her death could be challenged. In June 2021, a new bill was passed guaranteeing the continued operation of the government in the event of the Queen’s death.

Is there official mourning in Canada?

Yes. In the United Kingdom, the Queen’s death will trigger official 12 days of national mourning. However, Canada is unlikely to officially mourn for the same amount of time. Much of how Canada officially mourns the Queen will depend on the current government.

At some point, according to the Government of Canada’s Manual of Official Procedures, the government will issue a statement regarding a period of official mourning.

Tiedridge wrote that portraits of the Queen, as well as flags displayed indoors, could be draped with black ribbon and Canadian flags across the country would be flown at half mast.

The Canadian flag flies behind the banner of Queen Elizabeth as she celebrates her platinum jubilee in Ottawa on Thursday. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

Those serving in the viceroyal, military and parliamentary worlds will be issued some combination of black ties and black armbands for use during the period of mourning. Deep Crown of Canada.

Condolence Books can be made available to Canadians for signature across the country, including at residences and offices of the Viceroyalty. Tiedridge wrote that there may also be online condolence books.

Will there be a national memorial to the Queen in Canada? If so, is it a national holiday?

The Prime Minister is consulting with the Cabinet on whether Canada will hold a national memorial service for the Queen.

However, according to the manual, this decision could have been made before the Queen’s death, along with whether such a service would be held on the same day as the Queen’s funeral in the UK.

An order is to be issued in council declaring the day a national day of mourning and a national holiday.

If a national memorial is erected, it will most likely be installed at the Anglican Cathedral of Christ Church in Ottawa. Deep Crown of Canada.

The Queen’s personal Canadian flag before the flag-raising ceremony on Parliament Hill during her Diamond Jubilee on February 6, 2012. King Charles will have a new personal flag. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

“An innovation that will no doubt be included alongside standard civilian and military participation will be the integration of indigenous rites such as fumigation, drumming, and throat singing,” the authors write. Deep Crown of Canada wrote.

“Given the strengthening of the connection between the Canadian crown and the indigenous peoples, which was promoted by the viceroyal family, and the special connection with the personality of the sovereign, this will be a natural and expected strengthening.”

It is also likely that memorial services will be held in provinces and territories across the country.

Do I need to change the Queen’s name and likeness in Canada?

Tiedridge wrote that the likeness and name of King Charles would be gradually incorporated into Canadian society, but currency, passports, or any other government documents containing the Queen’s likeness would not be invalidated.

But over time, the image on coins and banknotes will change, as will the text on the front of passports, citizenship certificates, civil and military commissions, and oaths of allegiance. All of this will be updated to reflect the transition to a new sovereign, according to Deep Crown of Canada.

The image of Queen Elizabeth is depicted on Canadian coins. Eventually, the image of King Charles will replace it, as will the text on the front of passports, citizenship certificates, civil and military commissions, and oaths of allegiance. (Royal Canadian Mint/CBC)

In the near future, a new official title of King of Canada will be adopted, as well as a new Great Seal of Canada, which is imprinted on important Canadian documents. Also will new personal Canadian flag for the king.

Other changes will include replacing “queen” with “king” on occasions such as the Council of the Queen of Canada, the Court of the Queen’s Bench, or singing God save the queen.

However, in general, legislative changes in Canada will be minimal, Tiedridge writes. Subject to the provisions of federal and provincial interpretive laws, any references to “The Queen” and “Her Majesty” may be interpreted or changed to “The King” and “His Majesty” in future laws, he wrote.

Does this mean that the image of King Charles will be on the $20 bill and other Canadian coins?

Not necessarily, said Philippe Lagasse, an assistant professor and expert on the Westminster parliamentary system at Carleton University in Ottawa.

As Lagasse points out, the law does not require the image of the monarch to be inserted on Canadian stamps or currency.

“I’m not at all sure they’re going to keep the monarch on [$20 bill],” he said.”

An image of Queen Elizabeth appeared on Canada’s $20 banknote. It is unclear if and when her image can be replaced and by whom. (Kristin Davis/CBC)

Officials can’t automatically decide to bet “a 70-odd Brit on the money,” he said, in light of broader discussions about fairness and diversity.

“It would be hard for me to think that [they] will just go ahead, saying, “Charles, we won’t even talk about it, we’ll just do it,” he said.

“I don’t think it happens automatically, as some monarchists think and hope,” he said.

But Lagasse said officials may decide to stick with the image of the sovereign for all coins as “it becomes difficult to decide who you choose to replace him.”