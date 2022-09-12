New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

People visit London to pay their respects The late Queen Elizabeth II And many paid tribute to the late Queen with marmalade sandwiches and Paddington Bear stuffed animals, but were asked to stop.

Since then News of Queen’s death Thousands of people are flooding to pay their respects at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle, which shocked the world on September 8, 2022.

There were lots of flowers and well-wishes for the late Queen, as well as stuffed Paddington bears and marmalade sandwiches, the favorite snacks of fictional children’s book characters.

So what is Stuffing doing in the collection of items brought to London to honor the Queen? It relates to a sketch that aired in early 2022 in which Queen Elizabeth II sat down for tea with a fictional character as part of her Platinum Jubilee.

The The official Paddington Bear Twitter account Tributes were paid to the queen after her death.

“Thank you, ma’am, for everything,” Twitter posted.

While the gesture is well-intentioned, the Royal Parks urges visitors not to leave “non-floral objects/artifacts such as teddy bears or balloons” at the parks.

“Any floral tribute is acceptable,” The Royal Parks said in a statement on their website.

“In the interest of sustainability, we ask that visitors only drop organic or compostable materials. People are asked to remove all wrapping from floral tributes and place them in the bins provided. Removing wrapping helps the flowers to last longer. Help with subsequent composting, which begins between a week and a fortnight after the funeral date.” The announcement continued.

The website states that candles are not to be lit in the parks and that any lit candles will be “extinguished and periodically removed.”

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who had ruled for more than 70 years, her eldest son Charles became king. Queen’s funeral It will be held on September 19.