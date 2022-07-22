Quebec under pressure to address shortage of judges working in Inuit communities

Quebec’s Inuit and legal communities are calling on Prime Minister François Legault’s government to increase the number of judges who can serve in the north of the province, following the cancellation of a week-long hearing scheduled in Kuujuaq, Nunavik’s largest district.

The Inuit are paying the price for a shortage of judges in the Abitibi Judicial District, which is responsible for judicial services in Nunavik, according to Makivik, one of the main players in northern Quebec’s justice system.

The Inuit group fears not only the impact of the cancellation of a week-long court hearing that was due to start last Monday, but also a planned 20 percent reduction in court days for the coming year.

Instead of sitting for 128 days, as it did this year, the Quebec court scheduled only 101 days in 2022-2023 in Inuit communities in Ungava Bay.

“It is clear that Nunavimmiut [people of Nunavik] unfairly punished,” Makivik said in a statement.

In the document, Makivik specifically called for the “appointment of new judges” who would be able to serve in Nunavik.

need 2 more judges

According to sources in the legal community, the new Quebec court calendar is also a source of concern for lawyers working in Nunavik.

The Inuit population faces a much higher level of judicial protection than the rest of Quebec, and the justice system is already struggling to handle the number of cases during the current number of hearing days.

According to his spokesman, the Quebec Bar Association is supporting the Quebec Court’s requests for two new judge positions in the Abitibi district.

“The Bar Association has for many years recommended the appointment of additional judges to the Quebec Court to serve the District Court in Nunavik. The Bar Association also reiterated its request to the government in this regard during the preliminary budget consultations earlier this year,” Bar spokeswoman Helen Bisson said.

This week, in the village of Kuujjuaq in Nunavik, all legal proceedings were suspended. (Ailis Quinn/A Look at the Arctic)

“High Vulnerability”

Abitibi has 13 judge positions, but one position is not filled and two judges are currently on leave. Deputy judges regularly travel to the area, but there are not enough of them on this front.

Due to a shortage of judges, the Quebec court was forced to cancel the hearing, which was scheduled for the week of July 18 in Cuujuaque. Hundreds of cases have been put on hold, in some cases until June 2023, and defense lawyers are preparing applications to drop a number of these cases based on a Jordanian Supreme Court decision of unreasonable delays.

“Due to the high vulnerability of the Inuit to the justice system, Nunavik cannot afford to reduce the presence of the court,” Makivik said.

“The current delays are already having a detrimental effect, increasing these delays only increases the level of vulnerability, prolonging the wait for a decision. During this wait, Inuit offenders may remain in detention and receive very little culturally appropriate service,” Makivik said. .

The office of Quebec Attorney General Simon Jolin-Barrett said the Quebec court must coordinate the appointments of its 319 judges and 61 deputy judges.

“Each judge has jurisdiction throughout Quebec and the entire jurisdiction of the court, regardless of the chamber to which they have been appointed,” spokesman Pascal Ferland said.

As district courts are less likely to be tried in other communities in Nunavik, offenders, witnesses and victims will have to travel, sometimes together, to Kuujuaq (above) for trials. (Olivier Plant/Radio Canada)

Reduction of services

Makivik says he is concerned that with fewer days of hearings in several communities in Nunavik, more alleged perpetrators, victims and witnesses will have to travel to the Kuujjuaq courthouse under difficult conditions.

Due to the lack of housing and hotel rooms in the north, it is difficult for these people to find accommodation when they have to go to court. In some cases, the defendants and their alleged victims must travel on the same aircraft, which could “exacerbate tensions and/or injuries”, according to Makivik.

Makivik is asking the government to renovate the premises in the various districts where the county court is located. The district court, composed of a judge, prosecutors, lawyers and civil servants, travels to various locations in Nunavik to conduct hearings.

McIwick also would like every community to have access to a video conferencing system to speed up the processing of various cases.

WATCH | Full documentary Investigation documentary, Justice in Nunavik: