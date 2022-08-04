Quebec Senator Leaves Conservative Caucus, But Says He Will Remain Party Member

A senator from Quebec leaves the Conservative caucus to join the Canadian Senators’ Group (CSG), but will remain a member of the Conservative Party.

Senator Larry Smith’s move to CSG was first announced via the group’s official Twitter account and later confirmed by Smith’s office on Thursday.

Smith’s departure from the Conservative faction is due to the fact that in September the party must choose its new leader. The Quebec senator backed former provincial premier Jean Charest as Tory leader.

As a widely known and respected figure in Quebec, @SenLWSmith contributed greatly to the development of his home province and our country through his efforts in sports, business and charity.

All CSG members look forward to working with Senator Smith. @SenateCA #cndpoli pic.twitter.com/DtJTgWmLQ3 –@csg_gsc

Financial reports released by Elections Canada earlier this week show that Charest’s archrival in the race for the lead, Pierre Poilivre, raised just over $4 million in the second quarter of the year, while Charest raised nearly $1.4 million in that year. same period.

Smith’s office denied that his departure from the Conservative caucus was related to a leadership race. “His decision was entirely personal,” Smith’s office said in a statement.

Although he would no longer be a Conservative senator, Smith’s office said he would remain a member of the party.

Smith was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Stephen Harper first in 2010 before leaving the Red House to make an unsuccessful bid for a seat in the House of Commons in the 2011 election. Harper reappointed him later in 2011.