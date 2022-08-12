Quebec police have reopened an investigation into an alleged gang sexual assault at the 2014 Gatineau Olympic Stadium, the league said.

Warning: This story contains graphic details that may cause concern to some readers.

Quebec police are reopening an investigation into an alleged gang sexual assault eight years ago involving four players from the 2014 Gatineau Olympics, according to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Carl Jahnke, director of marketing for the hockey league, said in a statement to CBC News that “we will offer our full cooperation throughout the process.”

The Quebec Police Department (SVPQ) did not confirm or deny that the case was being handled in a statement released Friday to Radio-Canada.

League announced in 2015 that the police closed the case without filing any charges, and noted that the allegations reported in the media “were serious and that such behavior should by no means be downplayed.”

This is the latest time police in Canada are revisiting their investigations following a controversy at Hockey Canada over its handling of allegations of gang sexual assault.

The Quebec City allegations involve a woman who claims she went to meet one of the players in his hotel room in January 2014 and was then detained and sexually assaulted by three players at the same time, Le Soleil reported in 2015. when she spoke to the applicant.

One of the players told her it was “an initiation,” according to the newspaper. The woman told the newspaper that a fourth man allegedly raped her in the bathroom of a hotel room. The names of the woman and the players have not been released.

The allegations were not proven in court.

Gatineau Olympiques faced two investigations into alleged sexual harassment that did not result in criminal charges. (Alexandre Bene/Radio-Canada)

According to a Le Soleil report, the woman said she attempted suicide after becoming depressed and receiving harassing text messages and emails from the players involved.

2nd alleged incident

The woman reported her allegations to Trois-Rivières police after learning of another alleged incident involving Gatineau Olympiques players in February 2014 at a Boston Pizza restaurant in Gatineau.

Gatineau police announced in April 2015 that no criminal charges would be filed following an internal investigation of media reports of allegations of “public sexual intercourse” allegedly involving several players and a drunken woman in the restroom of a restaurant on Boulevard des Grives.

Janke said his understanding is that Quebec police are not considering investigating allegations of public sexual acts in a restaurant.

TSN first reported that Quebec police intend to re-examine their investigation into an alleged four-player gang sexual assault in 2014 after speaking with Bloc Québec sports critic Sébastien Lemire.

QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courtauld testifies as a witness at the Canadian Heritage Standing Committee in Ottawa on July 27, examining how Hockey Canada handled the sexual assault allegations and the subsequent lawsuit. (Sean Kirkpatrick/Canadian Press)

In a statement to Radio-Canada, Lemire said he asked QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courtauld about the alleged 2014 incident in Quebec and was told that if the police reopened the investigation, the league would cooperate.

“There has been an investigation into this case before,” Courtauld told a parliamentary committee on July 27. “However, if the police service expresses an interest in reopening this investigation, we will certainly cooperate with the investigation.”

Lemire wrote in French that he informed the police of the comment and received confirmation from the police that it had been forwarded to the responsible investigator for review.

Parliamentary committee reviews Hockey Canada

A parliamentary committee is investigating Hockey Canada’s handling of a 2018 gang sexual assault allegation involving eight Canadian Hockey League players, including some members of the 2018 World Youth Team.

In April, the woman filed a lawsuit alleging that the players pressured her not to report the allegations or cooperate with the police investigation.

The Board of Directors of Hockey Canada approved a settlement of up to $3.5 million and paid for it from a fund made up in part of player registration fees.

London Police closed their investigation into the 2018 allegations in February 2019 without any criminal charges being filed.

Following an outburst of public outrage, the London police chief announced last week that the police would conduct an internal review to “determine if further avenues of investigation, if any, exist”.

Halifax police also launched an investigation into a 2003 allegation of gang sexual assault involving hockey players.

TSN said a source contacted Conservative MP John Neiter and described a video of six players who were on the Canadian junior team at the time having sex with a woman who was unresponsive and lay face up on a pool table.

Hockey Canada has come under public scrutiny and has launched a plan to overhaul “toxic behavior” on and off the ice. MPs from several parties continue to call for Hockey Canada’s leadership to step down. Sports Minister Pascal Saint-Onge is calling for a board overhaul.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee investigating Hockey Canada’s sexual harassment actions said there are prominent witnesses they want to hear. The next meeting date has not been set.

Do you have a story or news about the Hockey Canada scandal? Confidentially email ashley.burke@cbc.ca