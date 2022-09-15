type here...
CANADA POLITICS Quebec party leaders hope to seize momentum in today's...
CANADAPOLITICS

Quebec party leaders hope to seize momentum in today’s debate

By printveela editor

-

29
0
- Advertisment -


The first of two francophone leaderboard debates scheduled for the Quebec campaign takes place in Montreal on Thursday evening, and it will be the first contest as party leader for four of the five contestants.

Polls have shown the Avenir Québec Coalition well ahead of its four main adversaries ahead of the so-called face-to-face debate on the TVA network, in which one leader will face the other directly.

CAQ leader François Legault, the incumbent prime minister and the only participant to have previously participated in the debate as leader of a provincial party, told reporters this week that he admits he will be targeted.

“There is a certain stress, I will not hide it from you, associated with this,” Lego admitted.

“I expect the four leaders to attack me; it’s a bit normal when you look at the polls, Lego said on Tuesday. “So we’re trying to predict these attacks, predict the reaction.”

In the 2018 elections, only four parties participated in face-to-face debates as the Conservative Party of Quebec had no seats at the time and was not invited. Lego, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, Québec Solidarity representative Gabriel Naude-Dubois, Québécois leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon and Conservative leader Eric Duhem will take part in Thursday’s debate.

“This will be the first time there will be five of us, and this is an additional problem because each leader will have less time to express himself,” Duhem said on Wednesday, adding that he is very confident going to business.

Nadeau-Dubois, whom Lego has mentioned several times during his party speeches in recent days, said he would take the drills seriously but also wanted to have fun.

“It’s well known that debate is an important part of any political campaign,” Nadeau-Dubois said.

Speaking this week in Rouen-Noranda, Quebec, 630 kilometers northwest of Montreal, Naude-Dubois said the debate will also be important to voters. Many came to him on the campaign trail not knowing who to vote for, he said, adding that Thursday’s contest would be a chance to crystallize that choice.

“I want to have a debate with my colleagues from other political parties because we have tough questions to answer for the future of Quebec,” Nadeau-Dubois said.

The second French debate on Radio-Canada will take place on 22 September. Unlike in 2018, this election campaign will not feature debates in English.

Previous articleArmy veteran regains ability to walk with robotic exoskeleton after paralysis: ‘Beyond words’
Next articleWhat is ‘ducking’? A giant duck outside the Detroit Auto Show has been described

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston's in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. ...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News