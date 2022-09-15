Quebec party leaders hope to seize momentum in today’s debate

The first of two francophone leaderboard debates scheduled for the Quebec campaign takes place in Montreal on Thursday evening, and it will be the first contest as party leader for four of the five contestants.

Polls have shown the Avenir Québec Coalition well ahead of its four main adversaries ahead of the so-called face-to-face debate on the TVA network, in which one leader will face the other directly.

CAQ leader François Legault, the incumbent prime minister and the only participant to have previously participated in the debate as leader of a provincial party, told reporters this week that he admits he will be targeted.

“There is a certain stress, I will not hide it from you, associated with this,” Lego admitted.

“I expect the four leaders to attack me; it’s a bit normal when you look at the polls, Lego said on Tuesday. “So we’re trying to predict these attacks, predict the reaction.”

In the 2018 elections, only four parties participated in face-to-face debates as the Conservative Party of Quebec had no seats at the time and was not invited. Lego, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, Québec Solidarity representative Gabriel Naude-Dubois, Québécois leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon and Conservative leader Eric Duhem will take part in Thursday’s debate.

“This will be the first time there will be five of us, and this is an additional problem because each leader will have less time to express himself,” Duhem said on Wednesday, adding that he is very confident going to business.

Nadeau-Dubois, whom Lego has mentioned several times during his party speeches in recent days, said he would take the drills seriously but also wanted to have fun.

“It’s well known that debate is an important part of any political campaign,” Nadeau-Dubois said.

Speaking this week in Rouen-Noranda, Quebec, 630 kilometers northwest of Montreal, Naude-Dubois said the debate will also be important to voters. Many came to him on the campaign trail not knowing who to vote for, he said, adding that Thursday’s contest would be a chance to crystallize that choice.

“I want to have a debate with my colleagues from other political parties because we have tough questions to answer for the future of Quebec,” Nadeau-Dubois said.

The second French debate on Radio-Canada will take place on 22 September. Unlike in 2018, this election campaign will not feature debates in English.