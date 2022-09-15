Quebec MP who left the Conservatives says his office is swamped with harassing callers

The Quebec MP, who left the Conservative Party of Canada on Tuesday after Pierre Poilivre became leader for the weekend, says he is facing harassment and bullying from party members.

Alain Reyes, who now represents Richmond-Artabasca as an independent, says he received a text message around noon Wednesday asking him to call his office and demand Reyes’ resignation because “he decided not to fight Trudeau’s inflation with Pierre’s combined team Poulieva”. .”

“I had to look and I asked myself if it was really real or if it was sent by mistake,” Reyes told Radio-Canada.

Reyes is still a member of the local Conservative Riding Association and believes the text has been sent to all of its members.

The 50-year-old MP said his voicemail has since been inundated with messages to the point where he can’t contact his staff or do his job properly.

While he initially thought the text might have been fake or sent in error, Reyes now believes it borders on harassment.

“They tell people, ‘Call him and fill his voicemail with demands to resign.’ Not a few members should decide whether I resign or not, it depends on me or the people will decide during the elections,” he said.

Members of the Conservative Party of Canada received a text message urging them to call Alain Ray’s office to demand his resignation on September 14, 2022. (Presented by Alain Reyes)

According to him, the text campaign shows why Reyes left the Conservative Party of Canada, as he does not see his values ​​reflected in the party.

“Now they are taking money from members of the Conservative Party to ask them to call me. Is this tactic supported by Poulivre?” Reyes said.

“It tells my colleagues that if they don’t agree, with their tails between their legs, you will fly out and not become a real conservative.”

Charlesbourg-Haut-Saint-Charles MP Pierre Paul-Husse, who on Tuesday was named Poillevard’s new lieutenant in Quebec, said the situation is delicate and he “doesn’t want to make war” with someone he has been working with for seven years old.

But he said Reyes’ departure had sparked anger within the party.

“It’s okay,” Paul-House told Radio-Canada. “It shakes up the party.”

“But we want to focus on our core mission, which is to fight Justin Trudeau, inflation, and the glaring economic problems that we have.”

The Conservative Party of Canada apologized in a tweet Wednesday night for “an automated text message sent out earlier today to party members in the Richmond-Artabasca area.”

As of press time, Poillivre’s office has not responded to a CBC request for comment.