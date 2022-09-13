type here...
CANADA POLITICS Quebec MP Alain Reyes leaves the Conservatives and becomes...
CANADAPOLITICS

Quebec MP Alain Reyes leaves the Conservatives and becomes independent after Poilevre’s victory

By printveela editor

-

16
0
- Advertisment -


Quebec MP Alain Reyes quits the federal Conservative Party, citing new leader Pierre Poilivre as the reason for his departure.

Reyes will continue to present his Richmond-Arthabasca ride in the eastern districts as an independent.

Reyes backed Jean Charet as Conservative leader candidate, but Poilivre was elected by the party on Saturday with a landslide majority of 68 percent on the first ballot.

Reyes made the announcement in a YouTube video in French posted on his Twitter accountsaying that he doesn’t want to compromise his values ​​and beliefs.

He cited concerns about law and order, environmental issues, and the importance of respect between elected officials.

Poilivre didn’t hold back when asked about Reyes’ departure during a brief press conference in which the new Conservative leader accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of not helping Canadians struggling with record inflation rates enough.

“He chose not to fight Justin Trudeau’s inflation,” Poilivre said of Ray in French. “We are working to fight inflationary deficits and taxes imposed by Justin Trudeau. Citizens in Mr. Reyes’ district agree: they voted for me in the race for leadership. And I believe that all conservatives who remain in the caucus agree.”

According to the party’s official results, 53% of the 663 leadership ballots cast by the Conservatives in Richmond-Artabasca were for Poualivre, compared to 42% for Charest.

On Monday, Poilivre made a surprise visit to the Quebec Conservative caucus and said in a speech that he was “very grateful” for the contributions of all members of the national caucus, no matter which candidate they supported.

Reyes was deputy Conservative in Quebec until September 2020, after which Richard Martel, MP for Chicoutimi-Les Fjords, held the position until February, when he resigned to run as a candidate in the party’s leadership race.

Hours before Reyes announced he would become an independent on Tuesday, Poilivre announced that Pierre Paul-Huss, an MP for Charlebourg-Haut-Saint-Charles, would be Quebec’s new lieutenant.

Paul-Hous was the only MP for Quebec to support Poilivere as leader of the party.



Previous articleOnPolitics: National Archives Not Sure They Have All Trump Documents From Mar-a-Lago
Next articleRoundup Club Brugge score a stunning 4-0 victory over Porto

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Are you still missing school supplies? A home contractor has some ideas

closer Video You must have missed going back to school Skip Bedell...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

POLITICS

Prime Minister and Governor General to join Indigenous leaders at Queen’s funeral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Quebec party leaders hope to seize momentum in today’s debate

The first of two francophone leaderboard debates scheduled...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Quebec MP who left the Conservatives says his office is swamped with harassing callers

The Quebec MP, who left the Conservative Party...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

The Prime Minister and MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth at an event in the House of Commons

The House of Commons is recalled today so...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News