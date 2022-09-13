Quebec MP Alain Reyes leaves the Conservatives and becomes independent after Poilevre’s victory

Quebec MP Alain Reyes quits the federal Conservative Party, citing new leader Pierre Poilivre as the reason for his departure.

Reyes will continue to present his Richmond-Arthabasca ride in the eastern districts as an independent.

Reyes backed Jean Charet as Conservative leader candidate, but Poilivre was elected by the party on Saturday with a landslide majority of 68 percent on the first ballot.

Reyes made the announcement in a YouTube video in French posted on his Twitter accountsaying that he doesn’t want to compromise his values ​​and beliefs.

He cited concerns about law and order, environmental issues, and the importance of respect between elected officials.

Poilivre didn’t hold back when asked about Reyes’ departure during a brief press conference in which the new Conservative leader accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of not helping Canadians struggling with record inflation rates enough.

“He chose not to fight Justin Trudeau’s inflation,” Poilivre said of Ray in French. “We are working to fight inflationary deficits and taxes imposed by Justin Trudeau. Citizens in Mr. Reyes’ district agree: they voted for me in the race for leadership. And I believe that all conservatives who remain in the caucus agree.”

According to the party’s official results, 53% of the 663 leadership ballots cast by the Conservatives in Richmond-Artabasca were for Poualivre, compared to 42% for Charest.

On Monday, Poilivre made a surprise visit to the Quebec Conservative caucus and said in a speech that he was “very grateful” for the contributions of all members of the national caucus, no matter which candidate they supported.

Reyes was deputy Conservative in Quebec until September 2020, after which Richard Martel, MP for Chicoutimi-Les Fjords, held the position until February, when he resigned to run as a candidate in the party’s leadership race.

Hours before Reyes announced he would become an independent on Tuesday, Poilivre announced that Pierre Paul-Huss, an MP for Charlebourg-Haut-Saint-Charles, would be Quebec’s new lieutenant.

Paul-Hous was the only MP for Quebec to support Poilivere as leader of the party.