Quebec Liberals Spit As CAQ, QS See Fortress Montreal Rise

After a bad start to the election campaign in and around Quebec, Québec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade found herself at a shopping center in Sherbrooke, where she happily took part with former Liberal Party Prime Minister Jean Charet, and she is determined to win back.

But while Anglade was there, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) candidate in neighboring Megantic arrondissement announced she was dropping out of the race.

It was the fourth day of the campaign, and the fourth day Anglade has been dogged by questions regarding her party’s organization: campaign funding sluggishness, an incomplete list of PLQ candidates, and polls that show the PLQ as Quebec’s official opposition is dissolved risk losing some of its 27 seats on 3 October.

Anglade says she knows what she has to fight against.

“When I decided to present myself as the leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec, it was not because it was easy, but because the task was worth it,” Anglade said in a television interview last week with Radio-Canada.

But some analysts say Anglade and its PLQ face near-insurmountable odds, and how they fared could end up defining Quebec politics for years to come.

“The number of liberals looked terrible for a while,” said Philippe J. Fournier, the pundit and poll analyst behind the website. Qc125 .

“I don’t think Quebec voters realize how deep a hole liberals are in right now.”

WATCH | What’s going on with the Quebec Liberal Party?

Québec Liberal Party campaign ‘goes really bad’, says analyst Duration 0:49 Philippe J. Fournier, the polling analyst behind the Qc125 website, says the Liberals’ election results in Quebec are terrible.

House bet

Once a raging political funding force, PLQ raised an average of $8.37 million annually from 2003 to 2008.

Fast forward to 2022 and the fundraising party is lagging behind all of its major rivals.

According to Élections Québec data analyzed by CBC News, the PLQ raised $369,921 this year, finishing fifth behind Eric Duhem’s fledgling Conservative Party of Quebec (CPQ), which raised $529,477.

This means that PLQ has had to take on a significant loan to finance the ongoing campaign.

In August, the company took out a loan secured by two buildings it owns in Quebec and Montreal.

“We have selected a mortgage line of credit of no more than $2 million, which we will use as needed during the campaign,” the party said in a statement to Radio-Canada.

According to expert Philippe J. Fournier, Québec Solidaire’s Guillaume Cliche-Rivard is running a three-way race alongside CAQ’s Dominique Anglade and Nicolas Huart-Isabelle at the Saint-Henri-Saint-Anne race. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

The statement also said the party is in “excellent financial health” – the only party with $4.7 million in real estate assets.

But Laval University professor Valerie-Anne Maeo says the slow flow of donations could mean more than having to turn to cash elsewhere.

The political scientist said longtime PLQ supporters may stop donating if they don’t believe in the party’s current direction.

“We see donors donate when they believe in the party and the chances that the party will make a profit,” she said.

“If people do not see a good prospect in the party, most likely they are not going to give their money away.”

Fort Montreal showing some cracks

The campaign is at the start of a campaign, but Fournier said there are already some signs that Anglade may be having trouble with her own horseback riding, the traditional liberal stronghold of Saint-Henri-Saint-Anne in southwest Montreal.

All party leaders except Anglad have managed to raise more political donations than the candidates they oppose on their own trips.

However, in Saint-Henri-Saint-Anne, Québec Solidaire’s immigration lawyer Guillaume Clish-Rivard raised $16,367, while Anglade only raised $12,643.

“We feel it. This is very positive on the ground,” Clish-Rivard said last week. “I feel like we have momentum.”

“Democracy will speak. People will see who represents their values.”

Fournier said recent polls show that, in addition to Anglade’s own race, the Liberals may be in trouble on other longtime trips to Montreal, including nearby Verdun, which they haven’t lost since 1939.

“Some traditional Liberal seats, especially in Montreal and Laval, could change color if the Liberals don’t turn things around,” Fournier said.

Anglade, after seeing her along with local candidates on August 30, 2022, launched her campaign in the Quebec area. (Caroline Boucher/Canadian Press)

Slowly out the gate

Given that this year’s election date was no secret, the fact that the Liberals started the race without a candidate in 17 heats raised some eyebrows.

The party now has a full list of 125 candidates, but it is clear that the party leadership had to struggle for last-minute additions.

“They even had to withdraw some candidates from the political headquarters,” Maeo said. This happens on at least three trips.

Anglade attempted to put distance between the slow start of the campaign and the situation by the second week of the campaign.

“Last week was last week, but if you look at the ground, you will feel that people are coming to us more and more,” Anglade told CBC Radio. Quebec AM last Monday.

WATCH | How Quebec’s new political landscape is hurting the Liberal Party:

Political scientist explains why Quebec went from bipartisan to multipartisan in this election Duration 1:16 Political science professor Valerie-Anne Maeo explains the challenges facing the Liberal Party in the new political landscape in Quebec.

Changing political landscape

According to Maeo and Fournier, part of the problem for the Liberals, like the Parti Québécois, is that they struggle to position themselves in a political landscape where Quebec sovereignty is no longer the main issue.

The CAQ, led by François Legault, adopted a nationalist agenda while still functioning inside Canada.

Lego’s strategy seems to be working: Qc125 gives CAQ a 99 percent chance of winning the majority on October 3rd.

With the shift in focus from anti-federalist sovereignty to issues on a more traditional left-to-right spectrum, the parties that have been each other’s main rivals since the 1970s have lost their anchor.

“The Liberals and the Party of Quebec fought each other over the national question for what, 50 years?” Fournier remarked. “Right now, it looks like both of these parties don’t have the muscle memory of how to campaign for anything else.”

This shift, first seen in the 2018 elections, may have changed Quebec politics forever, Maeo said, and parties need to find a way to adjust or risk long-term pain.

“We have witnessed important changes in the political landscape of Quebec,” she said. “PLQ is not the primary or obvious choice for federalists in Quebec, and it is not the primary or only option for people on the right spectrum.”