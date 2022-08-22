Quebec, federal government ‘confident’ in protecting province’s endangered caribou

The governments of Quebec and Canada say they now have similar views on the province’s caribou population, but offer little specifics.

In a statement released on Monday, officials from both levels of government said they “are confident of reaching an agreement aimed at conserving, protecting and restoring reindeer forest land in Quebec.”

Caribou have been recognized as a vulnerable species in Quebec since 2005.

According to the latest data, 5,252 forest or mountain deer remain in the province. Only seven remain in the Val-d’Or, while the herds in Charlevoix and Gaspé are on the verge of extinction.

The two levels of government have squabbled over caribou in the past, with the Canadian government accusing Quebec of not doing enough to protect the species.

Federal Environment Minister Stephen Guilbaud has previously threatened to impose measures under the Species at Risk Act, a provision that has never been enforced in Canada before.

The federal government would have to take about 35,000 square kilometers, or 2.3 percent of the entire territory of Quebec, to protect this species.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that Quebec should retain exclusive provincial jurisdiction over forest caribou management.

According to the announcement, Quebec will move forward to protect some caribou habitats, Canada has proposed, “with federal government funding”.

But some criticize the news for being full of promises and few details. The Society for Nature and Parks (SNAP Quebec) criticized what it called “the so-called significant progress” announced on Monday.

“We applaud the willingness of the two governments to work together to find solutions to the complex conservation problem,” the group said in a statement released on Monday. “However, there is no concrete progress in what was announced today.”

Quebec said it would invest $12 million in short-term measures to protect caribou, in addition to another $6 million offered by the government.

The province also plans to publish a caribou conservation strategy, which will be released next June.