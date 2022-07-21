Quebec comedian Philippe Bond retires from ‘public life’ after sexual assault allegations

Québécois comedian and radio host Philippe Bond said he would retire from “public life” following the La Presse article. reported a number of allegations of sexual assault by eight women.

The French-language newspaper detailed the allegations in an investigation published early Thursday morning. CBC/Radio-Canada was unable to verify these claims.

Shortly after the article was published, Bond released a statement on his Instagram account. He said that he was “overwhelmed” by what he read in the story and that he did not recognize himself in the accounts reported in the story.

“Out of respect for my employees and employers with whom I have worked for years, and because I want them not to have to answer an avalanche of questions from journalists, I am retiring from everything – both public life and radio.” and live performances,” Bond wrote.

He added that he was worried about what he, his wife and children would have to face, “because nothing is more important to me than them.”

Bond’s website and Facebook page have been deactivated and performances planned at the Alphonse-Desjardins theater in Repentigny have been cancelled. Bond was the co-host of a popular radio show. it’s still funny at Radio Energy in Montreal.

Three performances of his show Mercy! should also take place before the end of the year, but show promoter Evenko said on Thursday afternoon that all of his performances have been cancelled. Venues will contact ticket holders for refunds.

Bond graduated from the University of Montreal. national school of humor in 2002. He started his career as a presenter on Radio Énergie in Hull. Since then, he has appeared at several comedy festivals in the province.

In May, Bond pleaded guilty to driving in excess of the legal blood alcohol level.

Quebec Prime Minister François Legault reacted to a La Presse report on Thursday. He said he did not want to comment on the specific Bond case, but called it disturbing.

“I call on all those affected to come forward,” Lego said. “There’s no place for this [behaviour] in our society in 2022.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the existence of a newly created Quebec court specializing in crimes involving victims of domestic and sexual violence, which aims to simplify the legal process and make it less intimidating for victims of such crimes.