Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies allegations of sexual harassment

Cardinal Marc Ouellet says he “strongly denies” allegations of sexual harassment brought against him in a recent class action lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Quebec.

The former archbishop of Quebec, who now holds one of the highest positions in the Vatican and is seen as a potential successor to Pope Francis, called the allegations “slanderous” in a statement posted Friday morning on the Vatican News website.

His comment followed the Vatican’s announcement on Thursday that there was not enough evidence to investigate Ouellet.

The priest tasked with conducting a preliminary investigation into the allegations against Ouellet, theologian Jacques Servais, said he found no evidence warranting disciplinary action.

But one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in the class action, Justin Vee, said Servais had a conflict of interest because he knew Ouellet and worked closely with him.

Wee also said that Servais did not follow the Vatican’s protocol to inform the complainant of the decision within 90 days of filing the complaint.

The cardinal is accused of unwanted touching and kissing, as well as sexual harassment by a woman identified as “F” in the civil lawsuit. His name and the names of about 88 clergy who worked in the Archdiocese of Quebec appear in court documents.

The lawsuit represents more than 100 alleged victims of sexual assault.

Ouellet said he would be involved in the trial to make sure “the truth is established and my innocence is upheld”.