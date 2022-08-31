Quebec businesses ramp up opposition to Bill 96 ahead of provincial elections

A growing number of businesses in Quebec are calling on the government to repeal parts of the French language law passed by the Avenir Quebec Coalition earlier this year as the party seeks re-election on October 3.

Number of signatories open letter against the law, first published in June, has more than tripled in recent days. The letter warned that the bill, known as Bill 96, could “cause massive damage” to the province’s economy.

Business leaders say they are concerned about tightening language laws in Quebec, which is deterring future employees from wanting to work in the province.

The letter highlights an element of Bill 96 that states that immigrants will be required to communicate with government agencies in French after six months of living in Quebec.

The experts said that this almost impossible fluent in the language for six months.

Until now, some of the province’s French language proficiency requirements for businesses only applied to companies with more than 50 employees. But under Bill 96, these rules will also apply to small companies that employ at least 25 people.

François Legault, who is the leader of the CAQ and is seeking re-election as prime minister, defended the law Wednesday morning on the campaign trail.

He said Bill 96 gives businesses three years to comply with all provisions of the law.

“They will have time to adjust,” Lego said, adding that protecting the French language is a priority in addition to creating wealth for the province.

He cited statistics showing that just over half of Montreal’s residents work in French.

“We have to be careful with the language of the people working in Montreal,” Lego said.

When the letter was published by the Canadian Innovators Council in June, more than 35 technical leaders signed it. On Wednesday, that number rose to 159.

Executives, many from the province’s booming tech sector, include Carl Goyet of GURU energy drinks, Lloyd Segal, president and CEO of Repare Therapeutics, a Montreal-based biotechnology company that develops cancer drugs, Louis Tetou of software development company Coveo Solutions and Germaine Lalonde. telecommunications company Exfo.

Quebec Prime Minister François Legault speaks to the media at a press conference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiors/Canadian Press)

Pierre-Philippe Lortier, CCI’s director of affairs for the government of Quebec, said the letter appeared to stem from concerns about some of the specific measures mandated by the law.

“We agree with the purpose and spirit of Bill 96, which is to increase the use of French in the private sector,” Lorty said.

He said the six-month clause and the one-year delay before the creation of Francisation Québec, a government agency expected to monitor businesses’ compliance with the law, are two of the main areas of the law that have raised concerns among CCI members.

Difficult to hire

Lorty added that Bill 96 could encourage companies to focus their development efforts in other markets amid Quebec’s labor shortage.

“We’re hearing that it’s really, really hard to find highly skilled talent and this law could create another layer of insecurity just to find that talent,” he said.

Québec Solidaire co-chair Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois also commented on the letter, saying his party would waive the six-month deadline if elected.

Before the law was passed in May, Nadeau-Dubois and other members of the Québec Solidaire expressed concern about the law but still voted in favor of it.

Québec Solidaire spokesman Gabriel Naude-Dubois launched his party’s campaign on Sunday in Sherbrooke, along with fellow spokesman Manon Masset. (Matt D’Amour/CBC)

“We’re going to fix the problems in this Bill 96,” Nadeau-Dubois told reporters on Wednesday, calling the six-month clause “absolutely inapplicable.”

“And frankly, he lacks compassion for the people who choose Quebec, who want to build Quebec with us, who want to learn French, but we have to give them time to do so.

Nadeau-Dubois said his party would also reimburse the cost of language learning and focus on giving lessons at work.

“You can’t ask an immigrant who works two jobs nine to five, six or seven days a week, to go to a French course on a Wednesday night. It’s unrealistic,” he said.