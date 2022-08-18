QAProtest Not Inspired By QA Leads To Special Arrest Investigation

Ontario’s civilian police watchdog is investigating an arrest in Peterborough, Ontario on Saturday that resulted in serious injuries during an unQA-inspired protest, another example of far-right conspiracy theories with real implications in Canada. .

Dozens of people gathered outside the city’s police station after an appeal by conspiracy theorist QAnon, who claims to be the “Queen of Canada”, to make civilian arrests of local officers.

Protester Timothy Claudio said he was taken into custody after he and others attempted to place civil arrests on Peterborough police officers.

A 55-year-old man who also participated in the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa earlier this year now alleges police used excessive force. He said he had a punctured lung and four broken ribs—none of which, he said, were “our plan.”

“That’s why it’s called the peaceful, legal arrest of a citizen. Because we are tired of the tyranny within Canada Corporation,” Claudio said.

Claudio was among three people arrested on Saturday. Peterborough police charged him with two charges of assaulting the police.

The Provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU) immediately went to work as part of its mandate to investigate all violent incidents involving law enforcement. But three days later, a spokesman for the civil authority said in a statement that Claudio had “stopped cooperating with the SIU investigation.”

“The victim is advised to contact the SIU,” the statement said.

An attempt by civilians to arrest officers in military uniform, after which these individuals were taken into police custody, shocked a city of approximately 80,000 people.

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien responded to the weekend’s protest on social media with a frustrated tweet telling QAnon protesters to “fuck off.”

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien tweeted about the protest. (@DianneNTherrien/Twitter)

In an interview with the CBC, she said the city has seen “a lot of anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists, anti-everything” activity in recent years.

“Last weekend, a certain group of people came into town with the express intention of coming and arresting our cops and also disrupting the order, causing harm to the community, which, as you know, our first responders, our cops and people have done a fantastic job handling this. madness,” she said.

“Everyone in the community has a level of frustration when you have to deal with this sort of thing all the time because it’s not new.”

The screenshot shows Timothy Claudio being arrested by the Peterborough police. (Twitter/Karima Saad)

Injuries occurred at a protest not inspired by QAn

QAnon is an American-inspired conspiracy group led in Canada by Romana Didulo, a self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” with thousands of online followers, who was in Peterborough over the weekend as part of a nationwide promotional tour.

Followers’ beliefs include regarding Canada as a corporation they never subscribed to; vaccines against COVID-19 and restrictions as oppression; and that Didulo is the “true leader” of the country.

People associated with QAnon, at the urging of Didulo, sent cease and desist letters across North America, demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions. More recently, they were asked to arrest the police.

Didulo promoted a campaign called “Citizen Arrest for Us People in the Kingdom of Canada” on her social media and was one of several dozen people who attended the event in Peterborough.

In this screenshot, Frank Curtin and Timothy Claudio are standing near the door to the police station. (Twitter/Karima Saad)

Around 4:00 p.m., officers arriving on duty found their way blocked by protesters attempting to break into the secure entrance to the police station, Peterborough police said.

Police say they were trying to take one of the protesters into custody when another protester hit two police officers.

Police say a third suspect kicked in the back door at the station and hit an officer.

A total of three men were charged with various offenses, including causing harm and assaulting an officer.

The two men, including Claudio, have been released under certain conditions and are expected to return to court at the end of the month.

When asked about what happened that day, Claudio told the CBC that he thought law enforcement officers were on the wrong side of the story.

“There doesn’t seem to be a single police officer who stands next to people and passes information to the next department to find out why the hell some people get injured and die and others don’t,” he said.

“That’s why we were there – not to mention pedophilia and everything else that’s going on in our country today,” Claudio said, referring to the conspiracy theory that the “elite” group in power are child abuse pedophiles. .

Conspiracy as a “function of human nature”

QAnon’s influence is hard to pinpoint, but the group has clearly gained popularity and notoriety in recent years as far-right movements around the world gain momentum online and, in this case, on the steps of a Canadian police station.

An Integrated Terrorism Assessment Center threat report prepared by intelligence officials during a freedom convoy in Ottawa earlier this year notes that the protest attracted various anti-government figures, including QAnon and Didulo.

“In June 2021. [Didulo] called on her online followers to kill healthcare workers, burned the Canadian flag, and symbolically raised another to proclaim the new Kingdom of Canada in Ottawa,” the report says.

An American conspiracy expert has warned that instead of focusing on the impact of fringe online chatter, we should instead look at what makes people believe in little-proven ideas — even act on them with conviction.

“The answers are troubling because we’re talking about how it’s just a function of human nature,” said Joseph Uschinski, a political scientist at the University of Miami.

“Some people have personality traits like high levels of narcissism, or they have a very conflicting personality style that makes it impossible for them to negotiate with other people without resorting to conflict,” he said. “And that’s what drives a lot of it.”

Uschinski noted that while incidents such as the Peterborough arrests are troubling, they are far from new.

“A less comforting story is that some people are just like that,” he said, noting that past generations endured conspiracy speculation during the Red Scare, witch hunts and Satanic scares.

QAnon, he says, builds on long-standing conspiracy tropes such as pedophiles with widespread global influence, which “allows followers to have a kind of ‘pick your own’ adventure” as the hero of their own story.

“Their problem is that at that moment they are sincere believers and they think they are doing the right thing,” Uschinsky said.

“I could say I don’t know what the legal issues are behind this, but if someone goes around telling people to arrest cops and it poses a threat to public safety, then I would probably do something about it.”

Police looking for new suspects

While the SIU continues to investigate, Peterborough police are still looking for two suspects who committed over the weekend.

According to police, early on Saturday morning, an oncoming protester waved to police officers, who told them that his sign had been torn off, he was threatened verbally, and his face mask was torn off.

Police are looking for a woman and a man who may have been involved in the incident.