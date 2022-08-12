Q&A: The polio virus has been found in New York City sewage. Do you need to worry?

Enlarge this image toggle signature Sara Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP

Health officials in New York announced on Friday that the poliovirus that causes paralytic poliomyelitis had been detected in sewage, “indicating the likely local circulation of the virus.”

Polio highly contagious viral disease this can lead to permanent paralysis of the arms and legs, and in some cases even death.

This latest discovery comes just weeks after officials announced the discovery of a case of paralytic polio. in Rockland County, New York, resident. Similar viruses have also been found in sewage samples collected in May, June and July from counties bordering New York, including Orange County. Both Rockland County and Orange County have lower childhood vaccination rates.

What do health officials say about these latest findings?

These results are alarming but not surprising, health officials in New York said.

“For every paralytic polio case detected, there are hundreds more not detected,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement.

Bassett said the State Department of Health, working with local and federal partners, is “responding urgently by continuing to investigate cases and actively assessing the spread. The best way to keep adults and children safe from polio is through safe and effective immunization – New Yorkers’ best defense.” against the worst effects of polio, including irreversible paralysis and even death.”

What do you need to do to stay safe?

In a word: get vaccinated.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real, but the protection is so simple—get vaccinated against polio,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

“As polio circulates in our communities, there is simply nothing more important than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you are an unvaccinated or under-vaccinated adult, please choose a vaccine right now,” Vasan said. “Polio is completely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says The inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) is the only polio vaccine that has been available in the US since 2000. It protects 99% of children who receive all four recommended doses.



But wait, I’m an adult and haven’t had all my vaccinations. What should I do?

Most adults who were vaccinated as children received IPV shots. The CDC reports that adults who are at higher risk of contracting polio even after vaccination can receive one booster dose of IPV for life. For those who haven’t received the proper vaccines, the CDC says adults should get their doses of IPV.

If you are not sure about your vaccination history, Immunize.org contains some tips on how to keep track of this vital information.