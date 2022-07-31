Putin’s former climate czar hospitalized in Europe

Anatoly Chubais, who stepped down as a top Kremlin adviser shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was hospitalized Sunday in a Western European country in critical condition with symptoms of a rare neurological disorder. Mr. Chubais was suddenly numb in his arms and legs, his wife, Avodtya Smirnova, told Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

Mr. Chubais, 67, himself told Ms. Sobchak that he had been diagnosed with the rare Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the body’s immune system attacks its nerves.

According to Ms. Sobchak’s information channel, specialists in “chemical protection suits” examined the room in which he suddenly became ill.