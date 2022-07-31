Putin’s former climate czar hospitalized in Europe

Anatoly Chubais, who stepped down as a top Kremlin adviser shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was hospitalized Sunday in a Western European country in critical condition with symptoms of a rare neurological disorder. Mr. Chubais was suddenly numb in his arms and legs, his wife, Avodtya Smirnova, told Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak.
Mr. Chubais, 67, himself told Ms. Sobchak that he had been diagnosed with the rare Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the body’s immune system attacks its nerves.
According to Ms. Sobchak’s information channel, specialists in “chemical protection suits” examined the room in which he suddenly became ill.
Mr. Chubais has been a prominent player in Russian politics and an ally of President Vladimir Putin since the 1990s. He led privatization during Russia’s transition to a market economy, became head of Russia’s state-owned energy monopoly, and took over the reins of state-owned technology company Rusnano.
Most recently, he was Mr. Putin’s international climate envoy. He left the post – and Russia as a whole – in March without explanation, although many believed that this was due to his opposition to the invasion of Ukraine. He is one of the most senior Russian officials to have left Putin’s government since February.
Mr. Chubais’ current whereabouts have not been made public.
It is unclear what happened to Mr. Chubais, although news of his sudden illness brought attention to a series of episodes of poisoning of Kremlin opponents.
Opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok in 2020. In 2015, opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza also suffered from symptoms of poisoning.
Alexander Litvinenko, a former agent for the FSB, the successor to the KGB, died of radioactive polonium-210 poisoning in London in 2006.