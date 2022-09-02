New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Vostok-2022 war games hosted by Russia in coordination with China and other Moscow-allied nations, reports said on Friday.

According to Russia’s state-owned broadcasting network RT, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin will visit the active phase of the military exercises on September 6.

The trip comes ahead of his upcoming travel plans to Central Asia in mid-September, when he may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other countries’ leaders for a regional summit.

“He will work only in Vladivostok,” Peskov said, referring to the region along the Sea of ​​Japan and just north of North Korea. “Armed Forces Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercises begin there.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said this week that the exercises will be held from September 1-7 at several locations in Russia’s Far East.

The exercises will involve more than 50,000 troops and several former Soviet nations, including China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria.

The exercise will take place at seven different firing ranges and will involve over 5,000 weapons, 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

The massive military drills not only signal an expanding relationship between Russia and China amid heightened tensions with the United States, but are also intended to demonstrate Russia’s ability to send thousands of troops to participate in military exercises during the war in Ukraine, an expert told Fox. news.

“This is a strategic messaging campaign,” said former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer Rebecca Koffler, pointing to “business as usual for Russia despite the outbreak of war.”

A Russia expert said Putin is letting the West know that Moscow is not as isolated as the US and its allies during the war in Ukraine.

“This is a multi-party war-game involving 2,000 Chinese soldiers – as well as 12 other countries, including Syria and possibly India,” she added.

Koffler said Putin was planning some sort of stunt to “surprise” the US and Western allies, such as “dropping nuclear weapons”.

The former DIA intelligence official pointed to a 2010 military exercise in which Russian forces simulated a tactical nuclear strike against invading forces.

The 2018 exercises were China’s first to participate in coordinated exercises chaired by Putin and Xi during live-fire drills.

“These kinds of things are prone to misunderstandings, miscalculations and unexpected escalations, especially as relations between Russia and the US and China and the US are extremely strained amid active conflict,” she said.

Koffler pointed out that this year’s drills are much smaller than previous years, but she warned, “We’re in a very dangerous zone.”

“Both Russia and China are acting recklessly and have no respect for the current US administration,” she added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said this week that as part of coordinated training operations, the Russian and Chinese navies will conduct “joint operations in the Sea of ​​Japan in support of maritime communications, areas of maritime economic activity and support of land forces in coastal areas”.

The naval exercise comes at a time when Western defense officials are increasingly concerned about China’s aggressive behavior directed at Taiwan.

It remains unclear whether Xi will officially travel to the regional summit to meet Putin, but reports last month suggested the Chinese president was considering the trip after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei earlier in the month – sparking outrage. Beijing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.